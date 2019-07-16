A multi-vehicle crash involving 14 vehicles produced three injuries and tied up the eastbound lane of I-22 near the Toyota plant Thursday evening, July 11, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
The crash was reported about 6 p.m., shortly after a Union County deputy pulled over a car that looked like it was on fire. No fire was found. Those two vehicles were not part of the chain of collisions that followed.
Later, as traffic backed up following the wrecks, there was a collision between an SUV and an 18-wheeler.
The three victims’ injuries were termed moderate to minor. All three were transported by ambulance to Baptist Memorial Hospital- Union County.
The Mississippi Highway Patrol, Sherman police and Union County Sheriff’s Department worked the wreck.
The road was reopened to eastbound traffic about 7:30 p.m., according to Cpl. Jason Roe, who is the public information officer for Troop F of the Mississippi Highway Patrol.