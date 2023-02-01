District 14 Representative Sam Creekmore has introduced a bill to address a problem that has long plagued Mississippians: dealing with mental health issues.
HB 1222, “The Mississippi Collaborative Response to Mental Health Act,” would improve training about mental health issues, speed up treatment and make the mental health system more accountable generally. It would also place more emphasis on treatment and help at the community level.
Mississippi’s treatment of people with mental illness has been problematic enough that the U. S. Department of Justice filed a complaint with the state years ago, charging Mississippi violates the Americans with Disabilities Act and Civil Rights of Institutionalized Persons Act.
State residents in crisis have often been held in stark jail facilities with extremely restrictive treatment for weeks at a time, rather than appropriate psychiatric hospitals, increasing trauma while denying them appropriate care when they most need it.
Creekmore’s bill attacks the problem in a variety of ways and he is optimistic about its passage.
“We got it out of both committees and we’re going to have tremendous support when it gets out of the House,” he said. “I don’t think there were any objections in Ways and Means and I think there were two objections in Jud B.”
Creekmore had been tasked with leading a subcommittee on mental health after the topic had been high on the list of objectives by state sheriffs earlier this past year.
“All law enforcements are having to deal with mental health issues, whether they are victims or patients,” he said. “So many of these people are ending up in jail and that’s not where they are supposed to be.”
“Once you dive into mental health in our state, it touches so many lives and there are so many departments it’s a bit overwhelming at first,” he continued. What resulted was a collaborative effort from all over the state involving sheriffs, chancery clerks, community mental health centers and crisis intervention. That led to the “collaborative” part of the bill name.
First, the proposed bill deals with training and awareness on the part of law enforcement.
Creekmore said a training program called First Aid Mental Health Training is available for anyone in law enforcement. “It’s eight hours and costs $40,” he said. “It is recommended, not required.”
His bill would require the state’s approximately 11,500 law enforcements to take the course over the next eight years. Cost would be covered from an appropriate fund.
The course helps officers recognize situations involving mental health and providing awareness of procedures and resources available to them.
There is also higher-level training called Crisis Intervention Training. His bill would require every city and county to have at least one person with this training over the next four years.
Next, the bill would require each county to have court liaisons whose job would be to ensure patients are evaluated and placed as quickly as possible. Union County has two in Region III and he wants to increase the number statewide. Each county with 20 commitments or more a year would be required to have one, either in the chancery clerk’s office or Community Mental Health Center.
At the state level, the bill would set term limits and qualifications for the State Board of Mental Health because there are now none. Also, audit accountability would be required.
Also changed would be removal of restrictions for non-violent felons that presently prevents them from receiving treatment.
A major problem in the past has been a lack of crisis intervention and in-patient hospital beds at the state’s psychiatric centers. Creekmore said that is no longer the case.
“If you look at the state as a whole, we probably have adequate bedding,” he said. “It may not all be where it needs to be.” For example, he said, Tupelo has only eight beds, not enough for Region III, so he wants to add eight.
“It’s not a very efficient way but it’s all we’ve got right now,” he said, adding that a possibly more pressing problem is being able to staff at all levels.
Another aspect of the bill would allow more authorities, specifically the health department, to perform pre-screening evaluations in a more timely manner. “By law, you have 48 hours, but people are still waiting,” he said. “It’s not anybody’s fault. There’s just not enough people.”
Generally, Creekmore said the state department of mental health has an overall plan in response to the Department of Justice complaint, but is not confident they are really following it. The bill would correct that.
Funding for most of the enhancements in the bill would come from a designated fund. The source would be a tax of 25 percent above the drug manufacturers’ list price, in addition to retail sales tax, for vaping products, which are not taxed otherwise now.
Creekmore estimates the tax would bring in $6.5 million. The first $2.5 million would cover law enforcement training and the court liaisons. The rest could take the form of grants to help house mental patients.
Despite the need for improvement, mental health treatment has improved some.
“One year ago today, 119 people were waiting on beds with 50 in jail,” he said. “This week, there were nine waiting with three in jail and six in private hospitals.”
“I think the reason it’s so much better is that so much light has been shed on this. There’s more of an effort to work together to solve this,” he said.
“This is not part of my bill, but I have been working with Wendy Bailey (executive director of the State Department of Mental Health) to promote the new 988, the new three-digit number for mental health, substance use and suicidal crises, to connect directly to mental health support during a crisis,” he said. “This Mental Health crises line will provide help for many people who may never seek help in person.” This resource came on-line in July of 2022.
Before Covid, it is estimated mental illness affected 25 percent of the population, which is 750,000 Mississippians. Now some experts say it’s up to 30 percent, he said. “It has helped de-stigmatize mental health.”
Creekmore also emphasized that dealing with mental health issues affects law enforcement as well.
“We do care about mental wellness of law enforcement,” he said. “I mean today they have been through so much.”
Creekmore is optimistic about the bill’s passage and quick to credit the help from many others in preparing it. He especially noted that Union County Chancery Clerk had met with Wendy Bailey, executive director of the State Department of Mental Health, and Police Chief Chris Robertson has been very helpful from the law enforcement perspective.
“We have the tools to solve the problems but not the communications,” he said, and he wants to solve that.
Creekmore has sponsored other bills in addition the mental health bill.
One concerns the definition of a qualified resort area. Another would involve a Main Street Revitalization Grant process.
He has a drug education bill with an emphasis on fentanyl that will create a statewide program much like the tobacco cessation program, which he said has been very successful. “I had a similar bill last year that passed the House only to die in the Senate,” he said. “I have been working with the Senate this year to hopefully push the Drug Education bill through.”
Yet another bill would provide investment rebates for the production of television series in the state, with enhancements if some of those involved are Mississippi residents.
“A series is like a factory moving to town,” he said. He added that the idea came from producer Hudson Hickman. “I took that and ran with it,” he said. “I don’t know of any other in the US for series.” In the past 10 years $372 million in film has been done in the state, boosting tourism.
Finally, “I have put in at least three bond requests for Union County, but that won’t come until the very end of the session,” he said. “The state typically issues bond money and somebody is going to get it. Last year we did not ask for bond money because we used surplus. Whether it’s bond money or money left over from surplus, I am asking for our share,” he concluded.
