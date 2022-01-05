The Mississippi Legislature was scheduled to begin what was expected to be a full 90-day session Tuesday.
Items on the agenda include a marijuana bill, possible elimination of the state income tax, teacher pay increases and how to spend the billions in Covid rescue and infrastructure funds.
Sam Creekmore, who represents most of Union County, is going into his third year in office and introducing several bills that would help the county and state.
Creekmore said he has made good connections and friendships, especially including House Speaker Phillip Gunn, which should improve the bills’ chances of adoption.
“Since I’ve been down there, broadband has been a priority for me,” he said. Creekmore has introduced broadband bills in the past, “but they haven’t gotten out of committee,” he said.
A bill was passed that would allow electric power co-ops to provide broadband service but New Albany is one of only three cities in the state that owns its utility rather than using a co-operative so the bill did not help us.
Creekmore’s local and private bills would have allowed New Albany to partner with the three utility companies that serve the area around Union County.
“I don’t know that it’s necessary but nobody’s said don’t do it and I don’t want it to be an obstacle,” he said. “So, I plan on doing it again.”
He said there are three new “buckets” of money at the state level that could be used. “The governor has $162 million at his discretion, we’ve got the American Rescue Funds that’s $1.6 billion and we’ve got the infrastructure bill, which is $1.1 billion, which is not just for broadband. Surely we can get some of that,” he said. If so, he has at least an oral commitment from the surrounding utilities to provide service, although their primary customers would take priority. The money would be channeled through New Albany to the co-ops. “There will be lots of lobbying on my part to get our part of the money.”
“We need about $18 million to have broadband throughout Union County,” he said. If we could get even half that from state and federal funds, then the co-ops have committed to Union County. “There’s a spirit of cooperation. The key’s the money and how much we can get,” he said.
His bill seems reasonable, given that Union County is at such a disadvantage.
“Look at our neighboring counties where they have co-ops. They’ve got fiber optics at their hunting cabins in the woods. We’ve got to have that for people to move here,” he said.
Another broadband option is through a cable provider.
“I’m very close to Jody Steverson, who is another (state) representative and he works for MaxxSouth,” Creekmore said.
“There is a federal grant, the NTIA federal grant,” he said. “I think there was $30 million that was going to be available for Mississippi and there were $132 million in applicants for the state, but we made the final cut.”
“I think we’re asking for $3-5 million for Union County and there were specific areas that it would apply to, which were all underserved areas,” he said. A grant requirement is to have a provider withing 12 months after getting the money. “None of the co-ops could commit to that,” he said. “MaxxSouth did commit. So, I’m hoping for some good news for broadband for Union County in January.”
The co-ops are still an option but they have to take care of their footprints first so it would be toward the end of next year before they could start here. “There’s 700 miles of fiber that needs to be run in Union County. That could be done in six months,” he said.
“We’d hate to be the last county to be completely served because of a technicality,” he added.
Creekmore is working on other bills as well.
“Education is obviously a passion of mine. It’s a priority,” he said. Creekmore served on the city school board and remains involved in education.
“In the past I introduced a computer science as core curriculum bill,” he said. “There were two entered. The chairman did not pick mine; he picked his.” However, Creekmore said they were essentially the same thing and they passed.
“Our city and county schools both helped me with this bill and the one that actually passed was pretty much a mirror. They combined some of mine and theirs,” he said. That is now a law. “Now, from elementary on up, students have to take computer science just like they would English or math.”
“Of course, teacher pay raises were big,” he said. “I don’t have one but there is a bill for this coming session.”
One of Creekmore’s assignments is serving on the Judicial B Committee. “I wasn’t on it originally. The Speaker moved me from Forestry to Jud B in my first term,” he said. “I’ve learned a lot from that and most of it is about law enforcement. Our sheriff and our police chief, I’ve called them a lot for guidance along with my brother (District Attorney Ben Creekmore).”
“This past summer we had a hearing on drugs in Mississippi and after the hearing the chairman, Nick Bain of Corinth, said we’re going to form a sub-committee and Creekmore’s gonna chair it,” he said. “That’s just out of the blue and of course I had to do a lot or learning.”
So Creekmore held hearings this past summer and Judge Tollison from Oxford and Katherine Pannell from the sub-committee were able to sit down and talk at length about preventative measures, about drug court and insurance and laws, too.
Drug court is an alternative for a person who has been charged with a drug offense and is facing jail. To succeed in drug court, the person has to meet five days a week, get drug tested, has to pay fines, has to get a job and show up in court.
Creekmore said the cost is about $1,000 per year per person. The cost to incarcerate the same person is more like $25,000 per year.
“In our area, especially, drug court is a huge asset,” he said. “But in digging deeper, drug court’s budget in Mississippi is $11 million. The state legislature funds drug court with about $5 million, so it’s underfunded.”
From Creekmore’s sub-committee and hearing he has created a bill that would fully fund $11 million for drug court.
“Not only is it less expensive for our state but it brings in revenue for the families and they pay taxes,” he said. “I don’t want not being able to pay a fine keeping them out of drug court because it’s clearly a win-win for the state.”
Another part of the bill relates to drug education. “There is no mandated drug education in our school systems,” he said. “Every child at some point in their school career is going to have to make a decision when they encounter drugs in some form or fashion.”
Years ago, Mississippi successfully sued the tobacco industry and money remains for schools to educate students about tobacco use. “I think it’s been very successful. Cigarette use has gone down in our state,” he said. “So, the other part of the bill is to piggy-back on that for drug education.”
A third aspect of the bill is to hold insurance companies accountable for rehabilitation. He said drug court and counseling are a necessary part and some companies are not following through.
Additionally, he learned that the House Speaker has the option to put someone on the tobacco council. “So, I went to the Speaker and said I want to be part of that council and here’s why,” he said. “I appreciated him putting me on that council (the Mississippi Tobacco Control Advisory Council).” Creekmore hopes that will help gain passage for his bill.
He is also concerned about skilled people leaving the state.
“Brain drain is real and it’s a big thing to me, especially when I have a daughter and son-in-law in California when I wish they would come back here,” he said.
“There’s several reasons for it, but if we continue to improve our education, that will help,” he said. “The income tax plan the Speaker came up with, that the House passed last year I think will go a long way for making Mississippi more attractive.”
“We can’t be California and we can’t be Florida, but we have so many natural resources here that we can enhance, and I know some people want to privatize some of the parks. I don’t think that’s necessarily a good idea. I know many of the parks people enjoy in Florida and California are run by the state,” he said.
“But in New Albany we have wonderful parks and trails so I’ve got a bill called The Mississippi Trail Town Designation Grant and what it does – we’re trying to become a retirement community and there are certain guidelines that you have to have to meet this and it’s all administered and regulated by the MDA. Some other states have these.
“I’ve met with the MDA and National Parks Service and we’ve got the bill drawn up and I added the grant part as an incentive to communities to apply for this. It doesn’t have to be just a bike trail or a walking trail. It can be a river trail as well,” he said.
“If you’re a designated Mississippi Trail Town, people coming here can rely on businesses related to the trail, consistency in the bathrooms and directional signs and wayfinding signs. MDA was for this bill so I’m hoping we can get this passed and start working on trail towns across our state. I hope New Albany would be the first one,” he said.
Also in the same category in working with Russ Clark and the parks service, Creekmore said there’s been several attempts to develop or enhance our Tallahatchie River. “One of the things we could do is raise the water level where it’s consistent, especially through town,” he said. “If we have consistent water level three or four feet higher than it is now it could provide recreational activities in the center of town.”
“I was talking with Tommy Reynolds from Tallahatchie County about raising the water level and he was telling me about the Emmett Till Interactive Center in Tallahatchie County and he said why don’t we work on developing this together,” he said. “And give other counties in which the Tallahatchie River runs through avenues to continue to develop and enhance the Tallahatchie River. So, I got a bill to start the Tallahatchie River Authority.” It gives all counties along the Tallahatchie River a chance to have a representative on the authority. The supervisors will select somebody. “The idea is to protect, promote and enhance the Tallahatchie River,” he said.
“I think this is a real opportunity. The Emmett Till Center brings people to Tallahatchie County from all over the world. If we can relate William Faulkner to that and the Tallahatchie River, I think it could really boost tourism here.”
Creekmore has one more proposed bill related to so-called brain drain.
“I’ve got a bill that Rep. Becky Currie and I are working on to pay for nurses’ education as long as they stay in the state for five years,” he said. “And we’re actually naming the bill for a nurse from New Albany who passed away this past year, Sherry Elmore. I’ll have more on this bill later.”
Creekmore is optimistic about his bills.
“I think all this will help attract and keep people to New Albany,” he said.
He also believes he is in a much better position to have bills passed.
“The first year’s really feeling your way around. Of course, I entered bills but they didn’t get out,” he said. “A lot of it was me not following up with who I needed to.” There are around 2,000 bills introduced and only 150 to 200 get out, he noted.
“I think all these bills make sense and we’ve got money,” he said.
The first year is forming those relationships and the second year is enhancing those relationships. One of the most meaningful relationships was with Speaker Gunn. I value his friendship and leadership with the House. It’s been incredible, especially through all these unusual circumstances we’ve been through.”
Creekmore has had other successes as well.
“At the end of each session there are bond money opportunities,” he said. “Year one, I sent two requests. They honored one which got the supervisors $250,000 for the DA’s new office. They had been in the jail for years. It’s free money for us.”
“In year two, I submitted several requests and was able to secure one of them for $450,000 for bridge repair,” he said. The state was about to shut down one on CR 81. “Lots of Tippah County people come through that area to work and shop in Union County. So I’m proud of those two.”
Down the road, Creekmore will be working more on workforce development and doing something about the city’s water supply.
“There’s going to be a strong push to get money for workforce development for Union County this year,” he said. He also plans to apply for money to connect to the surface water line that comes to the Toyota plant. Engineering plans are being worked on now and the cost to build the line is estimated at $25 million.
“It’s going to be a pretty good battle for all this money, and I hope that’s where these relationships with decisionmakers that are much higher than me will help,” he said.
The legislature has a couple of other big issues to deal with. One is redistricting as a result of the 2020 Census.
Creekmore expects to be affected some.
“I don’t know exactly but Dist. 14 is growing about 400 people, so it should pretty much stay the same,” he said. “I may lose one precinct on one side and gain one on the other. It will suck a lot of energy out of the session.”
One final leftover issue is the legalization of marijuana. Two versions were on a constitutional resolution ballot with the issue passing, but the state supreme court voiding the vote as being based on districting that no longer exists.
The legislature has come up with a bill but Gov. Tate Reeves has refused to call a special session to deal with it, despite a pledge to do so.
“We’re reached the agreement the governor asked us to do. Don’t change the guidelines now,” Creekmore said. He added he hears the bill will pass, the governor will veto it and the legislature will override. “I hope to get this out of the way quickly,” he said.