Celebrating of all things bookish, New Albany will feature the annual Literary Luncheon on Thursday, Sept. 26, at noon, one day after the birthday of its native son William Faulkner.
The winners of the William Faulkner Literary Competition 2019 will be announced, and author Joe Crespino of Emory University will speak at First United Methodist Church on Bankhead Street.
The Faulkner Literary Competition has been drawing writers internationally for years in categories of novel, short story, poetry and one-act play. A student competition is also open to Mississippi youths. The luncheon serves as a focus on writing and literature and serves as a kickoff to New Albany’s RiverFest annual festival.
Crespino, who has Mississippi roots in Noxubee County and the Delta, currently serves as the Jimmy Carter Scholar and Department Chair of History at Emory University in Atlanta. His expertise and interests lie in history of the 20th Century and the American South since Reconstruction. He talks a lot about Mississippi heritage.
In Crespino’s recent book, a New York Times Bestseller, Atticus Finch: The Biography: Harper Lee, Her Father and the Making of an American Icon, Crespino looks between the lines of Lee’s books the southern classic To Kill a Mockingbird and her last book Go Set a Watchman, distilling the Southern mores and racial tensions of the 1950s and beyond along with the civic mythology of the Lee’s prize winning book.
Other books by Crespino include Strom Thurmond’s America; In Search of Another Country; Mississippi and the Conservative Counterrevolution.
The William Faulkner Literary Committee, who handle the writing contest and the luncheon, consists of book-loving individuals and civic clubs throughout New Albany and Union County who work together to keep the literary legacy alive and well at what some call ground zero of good writing.
Annual literary events include programs at the Union County Heritage Museum, The Union County Library and the large number of book clubs throughout the community that keep people turning pages and focused on the written word.
Tickets to the luncheon are $15 and a table for eight is available for $100. Tickets can be purchased in advance from the Union County Heritage Museum and Union County Development Association. No tickets will be sold at the door. Call 662-538-0014 for more information.