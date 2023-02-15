This past fall the New Albany School of Career & Technical Education celebrated 50 years of excellence in workforce development training.
In the late 1960s school officials from the New Albany School District and the Union County School District joined together and began efforts to create a vocational center on the campus of W.P. Daniel High School. The total cost of the project was over $400,000 with 80 percent of the funding coming from the Vocational Education Act and Appalachian Act Funds. The local contribution of the NASD was 20 percent.
The 1971-72 school year marked the opening of the then New Albany Vocational Center when classes began in September 1971.
Under the leadership of Bob Carter, the first director of vocational education, the 37,000-square-foot center opened to approximately 200 students. Seven unique programs were offered during the inaugural year. These programs included: Distributive Education and Marketing; Home Economics; Automobile Mechanics; Office Occupations; Building Trades; Industrial Drafting; and, Industrial Electricity.
During the 50 years of service to the students of the New Albany and Union County School Districts and to our region, programming, staff, administration, and names have changed. However, the goals of career and technical education remain the same: to help train a qualified workforce for today’s competitive job market and to help students develop the skills they need to achieve their occupation goals.
Today, the School of Career & Technical Education continues to offer career, vocational, and technology courses to prepare students for higher education and real work experiences.
As CTE embarks on its 51st year of service to the community, 13 programs are being offered to students during the 2022-2023 school year. These programs include: Agriculture and Environmental Science Technology; Auto Mechanics; Business, Marketing and Finance; Construction; Culinary Arts; Digital Media; Drafting; Early Childhood; Engineering; Family and Consumer Sciences; Health Sciences; Computer Science & Engineering-STEM; and Work-Based Learning.
April Hobson is serving as the current Director of CTE and the center has a record enrollment of more than 700 students this year.