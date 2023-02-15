The New Albany School of Career and Technical Education is not your Momma’s Vo-Tech, administrators are quick to point out.
It’s miles away from the 1970s with limited course offerings and light years from the old days in which males would go to shop class to build a bird house and females would be in Home Ec.
CTE is being in the spotlight even more as people realize the economic value of workforce training and that a four-year academic degree may not be the best choice for everyone.
The New Albany School of Career and Technical Education is continuing to make strides in the skills they offer.
In addition to having a wide range of specialization subjects, it is the first center in Northeast Mississippi to partner with Northeast Mississippi Community College in terms of workforce development.
“We have lots of grants as well as national certifications,” Director April Hobson said.
People may not be aware of it, but in addition to the certifications, students can choose from four different types of diplomas when they graduate in New Albany, she said.
There is the traditional diploma, but also one with a career and technical endorsement, an academic endorsement or a distinguished academic endorsement. “You can get more than one endorsement if you want to,” she added.
One reason for their success is starting early.
“I think in the perfect world they are supposed to declare what they’re going for when they enter the ninth grade,” Public Relations and Special Grants Coordinator Melanie Shannon said. “They do, but it’s fluid,” Hobson said. “They can change.”
“We have a work-based learning coordinator who works very closely with Mrs. Benson who is our workforce development coordinator and who also teaches IMPACTO right now along with the career coaches,” Hobson said. “Work-based learning is the newest program that has been added here,” Shannon said, comparing it to the old co-op program. It was added in the 1921-22 year.
CTE is finally getting its due statewide.
“In addition to the state department recognizing career and technical education as an option, now there are points in the accountability model, national certifications earned by the career and technical education students as well as full credit offering for students who make a “C” or above,” Shannon and Hobson said.
For several years, the accountability model didn’t recognize anything that was going on in career and technical education center and now that can help school districts out.
“I feel like one of the reasons our students have the opportunities they have and our programs can be so successful for our students is our community involvement,” Hobson said. “Our community partners go above and beyond to help our students in terms of field experience and things like that, guest speakers, interns, hosting work-based learning, field trips.”
The program has more than 199 business partners who have served as a guest speaker or hosted a shadowing experience or done something to help kids with careers, Shannon said.
“You know, just with our health sciences program every Tuesday and Thursday our health sciences students do clinical. They may be at the hospital. They may be at the dentist, doctors, veterinarian, PT, OT, just everything in the health career area. And that would not be possible if you did not have a community that was willing to allow that to happen,” Hobson said.
CTE can give students a head start with two- or four-year institutions.
The center offers dual-credit classes with Northeast Mississippi Community College. Classes are taught at New Albany but the credits go through Northeast.
“That’s something we have made available through three of our programs, Early Childhood, Business Marketing and Finance and also in Drafting,” Hobson said.
“We are very fortunate that our district does provide us with support. All of our teachers have the software and the learning and the educational resources that they need to teach their classes.
We are very fortunate that they have the most up-to-date software and technology. Mrs. Shannon has been instrumental in helping us secure a lot of grants that have enabled us to upgrade a lot of our equipment,” Hobson said. “We were able to update our video equipment and digital media, some of our photography equipment as well as a couple of the best iMacs for video editing. Because of Mrs. Shannon we were able to get a greenhouse. We are still working on construction of that.”
The greenhouse will be constructed at the elementary school because they have room and, eventually, the current CTE building won’t be here with construction of a new high school. Also, this means the elementary students will be able to use the greenhouse, too.
“We do serve students from New Albany High School but also from all four county schools,” Hobson said. “We have a great relationship with all five of the schools.”
The new Innovation Center in the former HMC Technology building where the new central office is will provide better opportunities for students, but won’t be ready for some time.
“If things go as planned, the first four programs are supposed to move out there year after next,” Hobson said. “If things go as planned.”
“I don’t think you will find a more flexible group than the CTE team because when you deal with five different schedules they go with the flow. They always have high standards making sure all the students’ needs are met and that may look a little different depending on the schedules,” Hobson said.
“It’s really fun to watch the students that come from five different high schools, you know, never met each other and are in a class together and then in a couple of weeks they are best friends,” Hobson said. “They get to meet people that they never would have gotten to meet otherwise.”
“We have some amazing faculty, and some amazing students who come through those doors every day,” Hobson said.
CTE is able to help county students in another way.
“We did start a virtual class this year,” Hobson said. “I don’t know if there is anybody else in our state that does that. Our health science class, Ms. Voyles, has a group of in-person students but at the same time she is teaching to three virtual classes at the Union County schools.” Of course Union County students can still come and take health sciences in person but this is an opportunity for students whose schedules would not allow them to attend that block in person. “That’s something that was started because of grant funding,” Hobson said.
”She won’t say this but since she’s become director we’ve seen an increase in enrollment and the number of completers who complete a two-year program. A lot of that is due to her,” Shannon said of Hobson. Some of it is due to some things Mr. Henry has done at the Middle School as well, she added.
“And we also have a lot of amazing teachers,” Hobson said.
“Mrs. Shannon has been instrumental in a push to Career and Technical from Vo-Tech,” Hobson said. “CTE. CTE. CTE. Because the word vo-tech has such a 1970s feel to it in terms of how people perceive it.”
Hobson’s goal is to best prepare students for their careers, but to also note that even those who choose to pursue traditional academic degrees can benefit from her courses.
“CTE is for everyone. It’s not just if you’re going to college or not going to college. It’s for everyone,” she said. She added that it’s amazing that in such a short time you are hearing CTE more and that is only going to increase.
For more information about CTE courses and requirements for certification, as well as requirements for the four types of diplomas, call the CTE at 662-534-1810 or visit the center at the north end of the high school.