Agricultural and Environmental Science Technology
Five classes are offered in the Agricultural and Environmental Science and Technology (AEST) program including Concepts of Agriscience, Agricultural Animals I, Agricultural Plants I, Agricultural Animals II, and Agricultural Plants II. Concepts of Agriscience is a prerequisite for the AEST classes and must be taken in 9th or 10th grade. Concepts of Agriscience may count as a science credit towards high school graduation. This program is affiliated with FFA.
Equivalent High School Graduation Requirements Met:
Principles of Agriscience: 1 unit of science (other than Biology I) may be awarded as a requirement. Met upon completion of the single course. No additional Carnegie units are awarded other than the one Carnegie unit for the CTE course.
Completion of all four Diversified Agriscience courses:
2 units of science (other than Biology) may be awarded as a Requirement Met upon completion of the sequence of courses. No additional Carnegie units are awarded other than the 4 Carnegie units for the CTE course.
Equivalent IHL College Preparatory Curriculum Credit:
Principles of Ag Science: No CPC Credit
Completion of all 4 Diversified Ag Science Courses: 1 Science OR 1 Advanced Elective Credit
Auto Mechanics I and II
Auto Mechanics (I and II) is a comprehensive two-year program of instruction and hands on experiences designed to help students acquire the skills needed to enter the automotive repair field.
Equivalent High School Graduation Requirements Met:
1 Advanced Elective Credit
Equivalent IHL College Preparatory Curriculum Credit:
1 Advanced Elective Credit
National Certification:
Students enrolled in Automotive Services II have the opportunity to earn up to 10 ADE National Certifications.
Business Marketing and Finance I and II
Business, Marketing & Finance is designed to educate, train, and provide guidance for secondary vocational students who seek to develop the knowledge, skills, and behavioral characteristics necessary for successful entry level employment in office occupations for the twenty-first century.
Equivalent High School Graduation Requirements Met:
Completion of the 4 Carnegie units may satisfy the ½ unit Personal Finance requirement and Completion of the 4 Carnegie units may satisfy the ½ Economic requirement for graduation.
Equivalent IHL College Preparatory Curriculum Credit:
1 Social Studies or 1 Advanced Elective Credit
CTE Dual Credit:
Students will receive high school credit for BMF II and will receive college course credit through NEMCC for BOT 2183 Career Readiness and BOT 1453 introduction to Business.
National Certification:
Students in BMF II have the opportunity to earn the Entrepreneurship and Small Business Certification (ESB)
Construction I and II
Construction is a class that covers basic safety, construction math, hand tools, power tools, construction drawing, electric, masonry and plumbing. It is a very hands-on class and a successful student is one who enjoys working with their hands and being in the shop. Students can earn the NCCER Blue Card which documents their training and can be an asset in getting a job, especially in the construction industry.
Equivalent High School Graduation Requirements Met:
1 Advanced Elective Credit
Equivalent IHL College Preparatory Curriculum Credit:
1 Advanced Elective Credit
National Certification:
Students enrolled in Construction I and II have the opportunity to earn NCCER National Certifications.
Culinary Arts I and II
Culinary and Related Foods Technology is a two-year classroom and hands-on instructional program that prepares students for employment in the food service industry, placing emphasis on management or ownership. It includes instruction in applied math, customer service and relations, safety and sanitation, nutrition, weight and measurements, and basic food preparation.
Equivalent High School Graduation Requirements Met:
1 Advanced Elective Credit
Equivalent IHL College Preparatory Curriculum Credit:
1 Advanced Elective Credit
National Certification:
Students enrolled in Culinary II have the opportunity to earn the ServSafe Food Manager Certification.
Digital Media Technology I and II
Digital Media Technology emphasizes the techniques and tools used in digital media and the creative design of such media. The course focuses on the basic areas of computer graphics, multimedia, animation and video production. The students are also exposed to state-of-the-art equipment.
Equivalent High School Graduation Requirements Met:
May be accepted in lieu of the art requirements
Equivalent IHL College Preparatory Curriculum Credit:
1 Art Credit or 1 Advanced elective Credit
Drafting I and II
Drafting (I & II) is designed to give students technical knowledge and help them develop manual skills in the use of drafting for industrial, manufacturing, and construction use. The skills they obtain will enable them to enter occupations in machine drafting as well prepare them to continue their training in related occupations such as engineering or architecture.
Equivalent High School Graduation Requirements Met:
1 unit of Math (other than Algebra) may be awarded as a Requirement Met upon completion of the sequence of courses. No additional Carnegie unis are awarded other than the 4 Carnegie units for the CTE course.
Equivalent IHL College Preparatory Curriculum Credit:
1 Math Credit or 1 Advanced Elective Credit
CTE Dual Credit:
Students will receive high school credit for Drafting I and Intermediate Drafting and will receive college course credit through NEMCC for the course DDT 1163 Engineering Graphics.
National Certification:
Students enrolled in Drafting II have the opportunity to receive Autodesk (CAD) Certified User by Certiport.
Early Childhood I and II
These courses include an introduction to personal and professional preparation for continued education, training, and careers in early childhood, as well as curriculum planning and the development of age-appropriate activities and lesson plans that encompass all areas of child development and administration and management techniques needed in order to operate a successful, quality childcare facility. Students are introduced to MSDH Guidelines and Regulations Governing Child Care Facilities. Students will participate in field experience, internships, and job-shadowing. Students will develop skills toward meeting requirements for the CDA credential.
Equivalent High School Graduation Requirements Met:
1 Advanced Elective Credit
Equivalent IHL College Preparatory Curriculum Credit:
1 Advanced Elective Credit
CTE Dual Credit:
Students will receive high school credit for EC I and will receive college course credit through NEMCC for CDT 1343 Child Health, Safety and Nutrition and CDT 1113 Early Childhood Profession. EC II students will receive high school credit and college course credit for CDT 2813 Administration of Programs for Young Children.
National Certification:
Students enrolled in EC II have the opportunity to earn the Pre-Professional Assessment and Certification (Pre-PAC).
Engineering I and II
Engineering (I & II) is a technology literacy course designed to be both academically rigorous and technically challenging for students planning careers in high-tech fields. This program gives hands on experience with computers, robots, programmable logic controllers (PLC), CIM cell technology, Computer-aided drafting/design (CADD), multimedia, quality control, and applications software. The goal of Engineering is to help students continually adapt themselves to the changing technological advances of today’s society, as well as to prepare students to enroll in post-secondary programs.
Equivalent High School Graduation Requirements Met:
2 units of science (other than Biology 1) may be awarded as a Requirement Met upon completion of the sequence of courses. No additional Carnegie units are awarded other than the 4 Carnegie units for the CTE course.
Equivalent IHL College Preparatory Curriculum Credit:
1 Science Credit or 1 Advanced Elective Credit
CTE Dual Credit:
National Certification:
Students enrolled in Engineering II have the opportunity to earn the Solidworks National Certification.
Family Science
Family and Consumer Sciences are six different classes that are made to work together to prepare high school students for the future and for home life after graduation. Family Dynamics, Personal Development, Family and Individual Health, Nutrition and Wellness, Child Development, and Resource Management are the six classes that make up the Family and Consumer Sciences curriculum.
Health Sciences I and II
Health Sciences program introduces students to careers available in the health field, basic anatomy and physiology, and basic patient care skills. Upon completion of this course, students will be trained to be entry-level general basic health-care assistants and trained in CPR and first aid. Students will be able to make an informed choice of a health occupation that they plan to pursue. This course is a member of the HOSA Student organization.
Equivalent High School Graduation Requirements Met:
2 units of science (other than Biology 1) may be awarded as a Requirement Met upon completion of the sequence of courses. No additional Carnegie units are awarded other than the 4 Carnegie units for the CTE course.
Equivalent IHL College Preparatory Curriculum Credit:
1 Science Credit or 1 Advanced Elective Credit
STEM Computer Science and Engineering
Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) Applications is an innovative instructional program that prepares students to engage in future academic and career and technical courses of study in high school, community college, and institutions of higher learning. Students in STEM Applications complete study in technology literacy, the design process, emerging technologies, computer-aided design, sustainable design and technology, power and energy, robotics simulation, financial and economic literacy, and workplace skills for the 21st century. The STEM Applications curriculum framework is built upon 21st Century Skills Standards, ACT College Readiness Standards, and the National Educational Technology Standards for Students. This course is a member of the TSA Student organization.
Equivalent High School Graduation Requirements Met:
1 unit of Technology
Equivalent IHL College Preparatory Curriculum Credit:
1 Technology Credit
Work Based Learning I and II
The purpose of the WBL program is to help students develop skills and attitudes that will help them be successful at school and at work. Skills which will be developed include:
– Soft Skills
– Self-Awareness
– Planning Skills
– Conflict Resolution Skills
– Research Skills
– Interview Skills
– Personal Finance
– Technology Skills
Equivalent High School Graduation Requirements Met:
70-139 - .5 Elective Credit
140-279 – 1 CCR Credit or 1 Elective Credit
280-Above – 1 CCR Credit and 3 Elective Credits or 4 Elective Credits
Student Services
Student Services Coordinators are teachers who provide instructional, career, collaborative, and supportive assistance to career and technical education students. Collaborations include parent, community, business and industry along with working within the school system to best promote success for career and technical education students. Focus is also on recruitment, enrollment, instruction, retention, placement, and follow-up of students preparing for high-skill, high-wage, high demand occupations and/or nontraditional employment in new and emerging careers.