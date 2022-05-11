The New Albany School of Career & Technical Education hosted its Work Based Learning Recognition Ceremony on May 9 in the New Albany High School Auditorium.
“This was the first year that the Career and Technical Education Center has offered the Work Based Learning Program,” explained April Hobson, Director of the Career & Technical Education Center. “The Work Based Learning course gives Mississippi high school students the opportunity to earn academic credit for their authentic work experiences.”
The purpose of the WBL program is to help junior and senior students develop skills and attitudes that will help them be successful at school and at work. Skills developed throughout the year include: Soft Skills, Interview Skills, Personal Finance, and Technology Skills
These students attended classes on Job Skills training; had Monthly Meetings with the WBL Coordinator; turned in Bi-Weekly Timesheets; Interviewed a Professional in Student’s Career Field, and Created Portfolio of Skills/Work throughout the School Year Experience.
“These students represent 9,040 hours of work-based learning experiences and are to be commended for their part time jobs that they did in addition to their academics and extra-curricular activities,” said Brittany Brock, Work Based Learning Coordinator.
There are three categories of credits that CTE students can earn for Carnegie unit credits based on the hours of work-based learning experience they have gained since July 2021.
During the ceremony, all of the students received a certificate and seniors received a graduation cord.
Students who have logged 280+ hours in the workplace and earned 2 CTE credits included:
- Teddy Wilson, a Senior at New Albany High School worked in the Food Industry with Rafters and Sam's Club and logged 645 hours.
- Rose Dye, a Senior at New Albany High School worked in the Business Industry with Walmart and logged 536 hours.
- Macy Willis, a Senior at New Albany High School worked in the Business/Real Estate Industry with Five Star Realty and logged 427 hours.
- Hayes Hemby, a Senior at New Albany High School worked in the Food Industry with Crave and logged 425 hours.
- Ashunti Fox, a Senior at New Albany High School worked in the Food Industry with KFC and logged 421 hours.
- Jaelynn Adams, a Senior at East Union, worked in the Business Industry with Reeds and logged 414 hours.
- Juan Luna, a Senior at New Albany High School worked in the Public Relations & Marketing Industry with Crave and logged 410 hours.
- Emalee Lollar, a Junior at Myrtle, worked in the Business Industry with Walmart and logged 401 hours.
- Noah Downs, a Junior at Ingomar, worked in the HealthCare Industry with Family Clinic of NA and logged 346 hours.
- Anniston Hodges, a Senior at New Albany High School, worked in the Childcare Industry with Ingomar Baptist Daycare and logged 338 hours.
- Max Smithey, a Senior at West Union, worked in the Health & Food Industries with New Albany Animal Clinic & Butler’s and logged 308 hours.
- Hunter Poirrer, a Junior at New Albany High School worked in the Food Industry with Georges and logged 306 hours.
- Jade Bell, a Senior at New Albany High School worked in the Food Industry with Cracker Barrel and logged 294 hours.
- Sami Callahan, a Junior at New Albany High School worked in the Business Industry with Tallahatchie Tumbling & Cheer and logged 287 hours.
Students who have logged 140+ hours in the workplace earned 1 CTE credit:
- Alyssa Flowers, a Senior at New Albany High School worked in the Business Industry with JMorris Realty and logged 264 hours.
- Claire Douell, a Senior at West Union worked in the Food Industry with Mimi’s Kitchen and logged 251 hours.
- Madelyn Blackburn, a Senior at New Albany High School worked in the Business industry with Tallahatchie Tumbling and Cheer and logged 247 hours.
- Edward Rios, a Senior at New Albany High School worked in the Construction Industry with Rios Construction and logged 226 hours.
- Destiny Baker, a Junior at New Albany High School worked in the Food Industry with Bumpers and logged 214 hours.
- Anna Covington, a Senior at New Albany High School worked in the Food Industry with Cracker Barrel and logged 214 hours.
- Nicholas Cathey, a Senior at New Albany High School worked in the Food Industry with Jacks and logged 212 hours.
- JD Campbell, a Senior at New Albany High School worked in the Agriculture Industry with Creekmore Landscape and logged 211 hours.
- Emma Kate Young, a Senior at New Albany High School worked in the Business Industry with The Bead Shack & Oxford City Parks and logged 187 hours.
- Brooklyn Hunt, a Senior at East Union worked in the Food Industry with Ray-Ray’s and logged 186 hours.
- Elijah Cobb, a Senior at New Albany High School worked in the Business Industry with Fusion Furniture and Walmart and logged 183 hours.
- Ray Bright, a Senior at New Albany High School worked in the Agriculture Industry with LMN Landscape and logged 172 hours.
- Josie Baird, a Senior at West Union worked in the Food and Business Industries with H&M Nutrition and Three Blessings Boutique and logged 163 hours.
- Emma Buskirk, a Senior at New Albany High School worked in the Food Industry with The Warehouse and logged 153 hours.
- Gia Vainisi, a Senior at New Albany High School, worked in the Education/Business Industries with the New Albany Middle School Play and New Albany Main Street and logged 146 hours.
- Malik Jackson, a Senior at New Albany High School worked in the Food Industry with Rafters and logged 145 hours.
- Patrick Gibbs, a Junior at New Albany High School worked in the Business Industry with Reeds Grocery and logged 144 hours.
Students who have logged 80 hours in the workplace earned ½ CTE credit:
- Christina Galvez, a Senior at New Albany High School worked in the Education Industry with New Albany High School and logged 81 hours.
- Slyvie Russell, a Senior at New Albany High School worked in the Health/Business Industries with Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union County & Russell/McClinton Law Firm and logged 83 hours.