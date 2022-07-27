Purchase Access

The 17th Dance Like the Stars Event is scheduled for July 30 at the BancorpSouth Arena. The event was first started in 2006 and nearly 160 community volunteers from Lee, Lafayette, Tippah, Chickasaw and Union counties have participated. Volunteers agree to learn a professional ballroom dance routine with a professional partner from Tupelo’s The Dance Studio, but more importantly, they agree to raise funding for Boys and Girls Club North Mississippi. The dancer raising the most money is named the event Grand Champion. 

