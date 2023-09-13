DAR and Mayor

DAR members, from left, Suzanne Still, Sandra Ford and Sheri Hall Smith watch as Mayor Tim Kent officially proclaims Sept. 17-23 Constitution Week in New Albany.

 By J. LYNN WEST New Albany Gazette

The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution urges Americans to reflect on the United States Constitution during this month's annual observance in honor this foundational document of national governance.

