Northeast Mississippi Community College-New Albany Director David Goode was presented with the Kiwanis George F. Hixson Award this past weekend.
The George F. Hixson Fellowship was established in 1983 by Kiwanis International to honor its first president. This award is the highest honor a local club can give to one of its members. It is awarded as a way of recognizing people who have contributed significantly to Kiwanis’ history of generosity.
In the 93 years that the New Albany Kiwanis Club has been in existence, only nine members have ever received this award: John Ray Cobb, Joe Cook, Warren Cooper, Bobby Gault, Mike Nobles, Bill Parks, Britt Smith, Wayne Smith and Bob Spencer. Saturday, Jan. 22, at the 30th Kiwanis Hotbed Classic, David Goode joined that prestigious group.
David joined Kiwanis in February 2007. He served as local club President in 2016. David began serving as Hotbed Classic chairman in 2015.
David graduated from New Albany High School in 1982. He played football, basketball and baseball. He played football at Northeast Mississippi Community College and graduated from Ole Miss.
David has served as the director of Northeast at New Albany since 2009.
“Congratulations David and thank you for all you do for Kiwanis and the children of New Albany and Union County,” said Kiwanis President Donna Weeden.