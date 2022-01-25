NEW ALBANY • Although still under investigation, law enforcement officials don’t believe foul play was involved in the death of a New Albany man missing since Sunday.
Police discovered the body of David McGill Jr., 44, in a wooded area near County Road 14 in Myrtle on Monday. McGill was reported missing on Sunday.
Although investigators will await the results of an autopsy to know for certain, they believe McGill may have died from hypothermia.
“It had been very cold,” Union County Sheriff Jimmy Edwards told The Gazette.
McGill was last seen on Friday, Jan. 21, at around 9 p.m. on County Road 107 in the Liberty area. He was reportedly wearing a leather jacket at the time, which law enforcement officials say may not have provided sufficient protection against the cold.
“We took the report Sunday afternoon and looked all the rest of the day,” Edwards said. Investigators performed and aerial search of the area, and rescue team members performed a ground search later on Monday.
Edwards said searchers found McGill’s car at 10:30 a.m. on County Road 14 in the Myrtle area, some 18 miles from where he was last reported being seen. The sheriff said they found McGill's body around 6:30 p.m. that same day roughly a quarter-mile from his car and about 75 yards off the road in a wooded area.
Edwards said McGill would sometimes just ride and walk around, citing that as a possible explanation for why he was in that location.
Family members say that McGill suffered from a unspecified medical condition that might have impaired his judgment. The sheriff, however, declined to speculate on whether McGill may have become disoriented or lost.