Elvis was in the building at the Magnolia Civic Center Saturday and, in the process, raised $5,000 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
In this case, “Elvis” was Dawson Horn, 12, son of Drew and Mallory Horn. And even though this was his first performance as an Elvis tribute artist, he played to a full house.
Horn has loved singing and performing since an early age. He participated in summer theatre camps at a young age, where he was "Scar" in The Lion King, Jr., and "Maui" in Moana, Jr. He performed in his first middle school musical last year where he was "Gaston" in Beauty and the Beast, Jr.
His love for Elvis music stems from his grandfather, Larry Sanford. While spending time with him, Larry's music station was always set on ‘60s; therefore, that's where Dawson found Elvis. He loved his music and began listening to him regularly.
This June, Dawson's parents took him to the Tupelo Elvis Festival, where they attended the Elvis Tribute Artist competition. As they were walking out, Dawson told his dad, "We need to do this. We need to have a show, I will be Elvis, and all the money can go to our St. Jude fundraiser." Drew then asked Justin Bartlett, the director at the Magnolia Theatre in downtown New Albany, if there were any open dates before school started back. July 29 was available, so they booked it and began putting the show all together.
Dawson knows about 50 of Elvis's songs, but he narrowed it down to 25 songs to perform for his show. Thanks to some great friends, a band was put together, including backup singers, which brought the show together.
Why St. Jude? Childhood cancer has hit close to home in our hometown of New Albany. Both Madison Hardy and Ansley Thompson are hometown girls who were diagnosed with childhood cancer and St. Jude has been a huge part of their lives. Dawson also has a cousin, Austin Wentz, who has childhood cancer and visits St. Jude regularly. These three young people are the main reasons Dawson chose St. Jude for this fundraiser.
This may have been Dawson's first show as an Elvis tribute artist, but he says it will not be his last! "I had so much fun!" he said. Already he has had a few nursing homes ask about him coming to perform for their residents, and a couple schools contacted him also about performing at events. He hopes this is just the first step in continuing his Elvis performances. He also hopes to participate in the youth competition at the Tupelo Elvis Festival next year.
When asked if they were surprised by Dawson's actions, his parents responded, "Absolutely not. This is his heart. He always thinks of others before himself. He was pumped to know that he reached his goal in one show. The fact that he got to perform as Elvis was just the icing on the cake," Mallory Horn said. Drew Horn added, "I've said for a long time that Dawson is a special kid. Tonight was his night to shine and show the rest of the town what an awesome kid he is. I couldn't be more proud of him."
The Elvis concert raised approximately $5,000 including donations online, ticket sales, concession sales, and T-shirt sales. All proceeds will go to St. Jude.
The Horn family says they have a long list of thank-yous. “So many people volunteered to help with this event, made donations, and just supported Dawson along the way. Thanks to these selfless people, St. Jude will be receiving a generous donation to help families in need,” they said.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.