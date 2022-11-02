Everyone should be able to get back that hour's sleep they lost in March because Daylight Saving Time ends this Sunday.
The summertime shift officially ends at 2 a.m., when everyone is asked to reset clocks backwards, repeating one hour.
The motto to help remember how to reset clocks is “Spring forward, fall back,” established before the dominance of digital timepieces and when most clocks still had hands.
Daylight Saving Time begins at 2 a.m. on the second Sunday of March when you move clocks ahead and lose an hour’s sleep. It ends at 2 a.m. on the first Sunday in November when you get that lost hour of sleep back.
The time change is observed by all states except Arizona and Hawaii and territories Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands and American Samoa.
It was proposed by Benjamin Franklin in 1784 but not widely adopted until the early 20th Century. The time change was used to reduce the need for artificial lighting and to save fuel during World War I and World War II (but not the time between the two) and today is observed in more than 70 counties. It is mostly used as a way to get more activities done during daylight in warm weather and to increase tourism but opponents argue that it really doesn’t save energy.
Whether you are for or against it, reset your clocks from 2 to 1 (or 11 to 10, for instance) before going to bed Saturday night.
