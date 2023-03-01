Daylight Saving Time begins at 2 a.m. Sunday, March 12. Set your clocks to one hour later and be prepared to lose an hour's sleep, which you will get back this fall.
Although it was not always standardized, Daylight Saving Time now starts on the second Sunday of each March and ends on the First Sunday in November.
That means that this year Daylight Saving Time will continue until 2 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 5.
Daylight Saving Time, or DST, was created ostensibly to save energy and make better use of daylight.
It was apparently first used in Canada in 1908 and 10 years later in the U. S. to help support the World War I war effort.
Ben Franklin is generally given credit for promoting the idea of DST but ancient people used a form of it, adjusting their days according to the sun and Roman Empire water clocks were adjusted for longer hours.
States and territories are not required to adhere to DST but Arizona is the only state to ignore it.
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...A portion of North Mississippi, including the following
areas, Alcorn, Benton MS, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Itawamba, Lafayette,
Lee MS, Marshall, Monroe, Panola, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Quitman,
Tallahatchie, Tate, Tippah, Tishomingo, Union and Yalobusha.
* WHEN...From 3 PM CST this afternoon through Friday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A couple rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected to
produce widespread rainfall amounts of between two and four
inches with local totals in excess of four inches possible.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&