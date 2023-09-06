Although we have finished with political party primaries, there are more elections to come.
Prior to the statewide general election Nov. 7, the Union County School District will have a referendum Sept. 19 on issuing $18.5 million in bonds for new school classrooms and other improvements.
However, there are two other races that have received virtually no publicity and involve the Union County Election Commission.
Election commissioners serve staggered terms and two of Union County’s commissioners will be on the November ballot as their terms expire.
They are Bill Azlin representing District 2 and Mike Beam representing District 4.
Their qualifying period ended Feb. 1 along with that of other officials and both are unopposed.
However, there is also a special election that will go on the November ballot.
District 3 commissioner Barbara Reed resigned this past Dec. 3 for family reasons and supervisors appointed Mike Conway as interim commissioner until a special election could be held.
That special election will be Nov. 7 as well and the qualifying period for potential commissioners has been Aug. 10 through today, Sept. 6. As of the news deadline, no one else had qualified, other than Conway, and it is unusual that the post of election commissioner is contested anyway.
The absentee voting period for the general and special elections will be the same, but absentee voting is already going on for the county school bond referendum.
Only voters living in the county school district may participate and 60 percent of the voters being in favor of the bond is needed for it to pass.
Qualified voters can cast absentee ballots in Union County Circuit Clerk Phyllis Stanford’s office during the week but she said her office also will be open from 8 a.m. to noon both Saturday, Sept. 9, and Saturday, Sept. 16 as well.
The other two election commissions who are not up for election are Donald Schuman representing District 1 and Wayne Wilhite representing District 5.
