Time is running out for vendors and other participants to register for this year’s Tallahatchie RiverFest, which organizer Billye Jean Stroud says is shaping up to be a big one.
The deadline for vendors and food trucks to apply is Thursday this week and Stroud said she is having to cut off the process.
“We already have more than 95 vendors and more than 25 food trucks,” she said. “Of course, not all may show up but that’s still a huge number.”
This year the festival will be entirely contained in one area: Bankhead Street in downtown New Albany. “That’s drawn a lot of interest and people are excited about it,” she said.
The main stage will be in the street across from Farm Bureau with spectators sitting up the inclined street, which should give them all a better view of the stage.
The BNA Bank Tallahatchie RiverRun will begin and end at the bank as always, but organizers have mapped out new run routes with more variety and the change will allow vendors to set up earlier than before.
The Case Knife Show will again be at the Magnolia Civic Center but sponsors also plan to have music by the Blue Mountain Christian University Chorale this year.
Downtown merchants will be able to set up tents in front of their businesses to offer special deals and out-of-town vendors will line the middle of the street.
A Kids Zone sponsored by the Union County Library and Magnolia Theatre will have 22 different bounce units at the former farmers’ market site beside the river bridge and the only other event not downtown will be the annual Rubber Duck Regatta, which, of course, will be on the Tallahatchie River from Bankhead to the pedestrian bridge at the Park Along the River.
The featured musical entertainment will be by Little Texas with local group Justin Kirk and Company opening, followed by Tyler Reese Tritt.
There also is the possibility of having a gospel singing earlier in the day.
Although technically not a part of RiverFest, the Thursday two days before that event will see the William Faulkner Writing Competition Awards Luncheon. Six thousand dollars in prizes are awarded and the competition draws entries from all over the world.
The guest speaker will be crime author Ace Atkins. Atkins, a former outstanding Auburn football player, is a former crime reporter, Pulitzer Prize nominee, and author of “White Shadow” and other novels and series as well as taking on the Spenser series of novels started by Robert B. Parker. He and his family live outside Oxford.
Also Thursday, the New Albany Garden Club will have their fundraiser, “An Evening in the Faulkner Garden,” at the Union County Heritage Museum.
