Fathers and daughter couples have just a few more days to sign up for the Pilot Club's annual Snowflake Ball.
The deadline to sign up for the ball is next Friday, Feb. 14.
The Snowflake Ball, an annual event hosted by the Pilot Club since 2010, will be held from 6 to 9 p.m., Feb. 29, at the New Albany Elementary School. The evening is an opportunity for girls, ages 4 through the 5th grade, to enjoy with their dads or guardians. It is filled with dancing, crafts for the girls and a raffle. A photographer will also be on hand to take photos of each couple for purchase.
Registration forms have been distributed to all girls in this age range in the Union County and New Albany elementary schools. Tickets for the event are $40 per couple and $15 for each additional daughter. For more information, call Katie Kidd at 662-415-5530 or send an email to kjkidd11@gmail.com.