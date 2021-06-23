Deadlines for the annual William Faulkner Literary Competition are as follows: July 15, 2021 for novel entry; July 31 for short story, poetry and one-act play and Aug. 31 for student short story.
The William Faulkner Literary Competition is an annual event for the City of New Albany honoring its native son Nobel Prize winner William Faulkner.
For approximately 25 years, the literary competition has inspired writers of all ages and from throughout the world to enter in multiple categories.
Annually approximately $6,000 is awarded to writers from all around the world. Past winners have been from locations such as Australia, Israel, New York, California, Tennessee, Georgia, Mississippi and many more places.
The awards will be presented in person this year at the annual Faulkner Literary Luncheon on Friday, Sept. 24 at the fellowship hall of the First United Methodist Church.
To enter the competition go to www.williamfaulknerliterarycompetition.com or bring your entries to the Union County Heritage Museum before the deadline. There is an entry fee for all entries except the student entry, which is free. For more information call the museum at 662-538-0014.