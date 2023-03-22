Union County homeowners only have little over a week to take advantage of Homestead Exemption tax benefits - unless they are already in the program and their information is up to date.
Homestead exemption is a way for homeowners to save on their taxes each year, perhaps as much as hundreds of dollars.
The homestead filing deadline is April 1. That date falls on Saturday this year, which may extend the deadline to Monday, April 3, but homeowners need to go to the office no later than March 31 to be cautious.
Although homestead exemptions can provide significant tax breaks, they generally only apply to single-family owner-occupied dwellings. In some cases, joint owners could receive a partial exemption.
Those who received the exemption this past year and who have not had a change of residence or status don’t need to seek a new exemption.
If you are a new homeowner, turned 65, have become disabled, divorced, widowed, remarried, moved residence, or have had any type of deed change in 2022, you need to go to the tax office.
Also, Tax Assessor-Collector Tameri Dunnam reminds anyone who owns a business that they need to file his or her personal property rendition before April 1 each year to avoid a 10-percent penalty.
Those filing for the first time should bring Social Security numbers for themselves and spouses, all Mississippi vehicle license plate numbers, and a copy of their deed. People often don’t know that and come unprepared to file.
Homestead exemption gives a 10-percent assessment on the value of a home in contrast to the 15-percent assessment placed on most other real property.”
Additionally, up to $300 can be taken off the top of a qualifying homeowner’s tax bill. Qualifying homeowners who have turned 65 or who are certified as disabled pay no property taxes on the first $75,000 value of their home.
Failing to apply for the exemption before April 1 eliminates access to the exemption until the following year.
Anyone with questions may contact the tax assessor’s office at 534-1972.
