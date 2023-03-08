Union County homeowners have about three and one-half weeks
to take advantage of Homestead Exemption tax benefits - unless they are already in the program and their information is up to date.
Homestead exemption is a way for homeowners to save on their taxes each year, perhaps as much as hundreds of dollars, and now is the time to make certain of your status.
The Union County Tax assessor’s office is now accepting applications for homestead exemptions and personal property renditions for the 2023 land roll but the homestead filing deadline is April 1. That date falls on Saturday this year, which may extend the deadline to Monday, April 3, but homeowners need to go to the office no later than March 31 to be safe.
Although homestead exemptions can provide significant tax breaks, they generally only apply to single-family owner-occupied dwellings. In some cases, joint owners could receive a partial exemption.
Those who received the exemption this past year and who have not had a change of residence or status don’t need to seek a new exemption.
If you are a new homeowner, turned 65, have become disabled, divorced, widowed, remarried, moved residence, or have had any type of deed change in 2022, you need to come by the Tax Assessor’s office no later than April 1.
Also, Tax Assessor-Collector Tameri Dunnam reminds anyone who owns a business that they need to file his or her personal property rendition before April 1 each year to avoid a 10-percent penalty, which is added to the tax statement if not received before the deadline.”
A change was made several years ago in the homestead exemption law designed to specifically benefit disabled veterans.
Thanks to House Bill 1165, any disabled veteran whose disability is 100 percent and directly related to service will now be totally exempt from having to pay ad valorem taxes on the assessed value of homestead property.
Not only that, but the tax exemption extends to the spouse of a deceased disabled veteran as long as the spouse does not remarry.
The tax assessor-collector’s office has a list of disabled veterans who have applied for DAV vehicle tags and has sent them letters about the law, but it is possible some veterans have been overlooked.
In order to receive the total exemption, disabled veterans need to provide documentation from the Department of Veterans Affairs.
This is a document they probably need to have anyway, but is not on file in the assessor’s office.
Samples of the type letter needed are available in the tax assessor’s office. Anyone who needs a new letter or re-verification may call 1-800-827-1000.
Those filing for the first time should bring Social Security numbers for themselves and spouses, all Mississippi vehicle license plate numbers, and a copy of their deed. People often don’t know that and come unprepared to file.
Homestead exemption gives a 10-percent assessment on the value of a home in contrast to the 15-percent assessment placed on most other real property.”
Additionally, up to $300 can be taken off the top of a qualifying homeowner’s tax bill. Qualifying homeowners who have turned 65 or who are certified as disabled pay no property taxes on the first $75,000 value of their home.
Failing to apply for the exemption before April 1 eliminates access to the exemption until the following year.
Anyone with questions may contact the tax assessor’s office at 534-1972.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.