From left are Grace Provence, Terri Watson, Matthew Peterson, Sandra Pannell, and Endowment Board President Eli Whiteside. Not present were Tonya Chapin, Collin Stubblefield, Jake McDonald, Tammy Almand.
The Dean Provence Endowment for Excellence in Education Board has announced the allocation of funds totaling more than $13,000 to teachers in the New Albany School District (NASD). In an effort to maximize the effectiveness of the awards, this year grants were directed to New Albany Middle School, New Albany High School and the New Albany South Tippah Union County Behavioral Management Center. Endowment funding will be used for equipment and materials in the classroom that are not typically covered by the school budget.
The Endowment for Excellence in Education was begun in 1986 as the vision of School Board member Dean Provence. Provence, a New Albany native, was an active volunteer in both school and community activities. Through his volunteer efforts, he recognized the need for additional funding in the schools for projects and classroom materials, and was instrumental in establishing the endowment fund. Following his death, the locally supported endowment fund was renamed in memory of Provence and has continued to provide needed funding to classrooms in the New Albany Schools for more than thirty years. Since 1986, the Endowment has provided approximately $400,000 in support to the NASD.
The endowment is funded through individual and corporate contributions and fundraising events sponsored by the Endowment Board. Contributions to the Dean Provence Endowment for Excellence in Education are accepted throughout the year and may be mailed to New Albany Schools, Attention: Melanie Anderson, 301 Hwy. 15 North, New Albany, MS 38652.
Project - Applicant - School - Amount Awarded
Clay Station (Art), Teri Watson, New Albany Middle School, $6,388.39
Calculating for Success (Math), Sandra Pannell, New Albany High School, $3,906.85
Alternative Seating, Tonya Chapin, NASTUC, $787.50
Visual Aids & Posters, Collin Stubblefield, NASTUC, $291.00
Mini Science Lab, Jake McDonald, NASTUC, $61.95
Sphero Robots/Coding, Matthew Peterson, NASTUC, $1,233.63