The Dean Provence Endowment for Excellence in Education Board has announced the allocation of funds totaling more than $13,000 to teachers in the New Albany School District. In an effort to maximize the effectiveness of the awards, this year grants were directed to New Albany Elementary School and the New Albany School of Career & Technical Education. Endowment funding will be used for equipment and materials in the classroom that are not typically covered by the school budget.
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...A portion of North Mississippi, including the following areas, Alcorn, Benton MS, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee MS, Marshall, Monroe, Panola, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Quitman, Tallahatchie, Tate, Tippah, Tishomingo, Union and Yalobusha. * WHEN...From 3 PM CST this afternoon through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - A couple rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected to produce widespread rainfall amounts of between two and four inches with local totals in excess of four inches possible. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&
