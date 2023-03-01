The Dean Provence Endowment for Excellence in Education Board has announced the allocation of funds totaling more than $13,000 to teachers in the New Albany School District. In an effort to maximize the effectiveness of the awards, this year grants were directed to New Albany Elementary School and the New Albany School of Career & Technical Education. Endowment funding will be used for equipment and materials in the classroom that are not typically covered by the school budget.

