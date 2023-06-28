The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks announces the temporary closure of Bob M. Dearing Natchez State Park Lake for repairs and renovations.
Effective June 22, bank and pier fishing at Bob M. Dearing Natchez State Park Lake will be closed until further notice. The last day to fish from the bank or pier will be June 21.
Effective July 5, all fishing, boating, and recreational activity will be closed until all repairs and renovations are completed. The last day for all fishing and recreational activities will be July 4.
The water level has been lowered to allow for lake improvements. While the lake is down, MDWFP will be making improvements to boating and bank fishing access as well as adding fish attractors. These improvements are expected to enhance both angler access and fishing success. Once the renovations are complete, the water levels will be brought back up and the lake will be reopened.
The closure will remain in effect until the repairs and renovations are completed, at which time a subsequent order will be issued to announce the reopening of the lake.
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THURSDAY
TO 8 PM CDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values
between 110 to 115 degrees expected.
* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...From 11 AM Thursday to 8 PM CDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&