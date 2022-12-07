December 2022 graduates who enroll at Itawamba Community College for the spring semester will have an opportunity to register during a special orientation session, Jan. 5 at 9 a.m. at the Tupelo Campus.
“Orientation for December graduates is a valuable first step toward a successful college career, and ICC offers it at no cost to provide the best start for our students,” said Michael Holloway, director of recruitment and orientation. It is an opportunity for students to learn about ICC, schedule their classes, take their ID photo and begin to prepare for the college transition. Area graduates can register now at www.iccms.edu/orientation. More information is available at orienation@iccms.edu.
“The orientation session will enable students to schedule classes at their convenience before they are full,” Holloway said. “Prior to attending orientation, students are encouraged to schedule a FAFSA completion appointment with Financial Aid at https://www.iccms.edu/Appointments.”
For more information, contact the Advising Center on the Fulton Campus at (662) 862-8290, at the Tupelo Campus at (662) 620-5000 or email eadviser@iccms.edu.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.