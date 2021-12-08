The beautifully decorated, festive home of Lynn and Frank Madden was the site of the December New Century Club meeting. Members savored a variety of theme-based chocolate treats served which complimented the day’s program. Enjoying the meeting were the following ladies: Jean Dillard, Linda Everett, Susan Feather, Leanne Tate George, Joy Hill, Carolyn Houston, Martha Frances Monroe, Laura Pannell, Mary Tate Pannell, Grace Provence, Paula Robbins, and Joan Smith.
After approval of the last month’s minutes, members voted unanimously to give our annual gift the New Haven School.
In The Flash from the Past, Mrs. Monroe took us through some highlights of the New Century Club meetings of the 60’s and 70’s. During the turbulent 60’s the club studied the Metropolitan Seminars of Art, Current Literature, Around the Globe, and the Changing World as themes. Some of the interesting programs were: In Defense of Ignorance,” “American Women, the Changing Image,” “The Peace Corps,” “The Early Schools of Mississippi, New Albany, and Union County” with a skit by Cleo Pennebaker. The decade ended with “The Changing World.”
In the 70’s the theme began with “What’s Ahead for Us?” Some of the programs were:
In the News-Media with guest speaker Bill Rutledge
In Mental Health with guest speaker Duncan Clark
In Conservation with Doris Johnson as speaker
In Our Schools with Lena Harmon as guest speaker
In Higher Education-guest speaker Harmon Boggs, Dean of NEMCC
In Law and Order- guest speaker Leslie Sumners, President of the MS Bar
Jill Smith, program chairperson, introduced Grace Provence who gave an interesting review of the book, The True History of Chocolate, by Sophia D. Coe, an anthropologist and food historian and Michael D. Coe, Charles J. MacCurdy Professor of Anthropology, Emeritus, Yale University.
Mrs. Provence began her report with these interesting observations: The average American will eat about 12 pounds of chocolate this year, and we are seeing all sorts of new, exciting cocoa creations from embracing free trade and organic bars to producing crazy confections like chocolate mixed with bacon jalapenos. The chocolate industry is thriving and growing every year.
From Latin America to the modern day, chocolate has come a long way to get to us. From where did chocolate originate to how it became what we enjoy today is a journey through the fascinating history of chocolate.
This history begins with a tree called the cacao, which can only grow in a specific climate between 20 degrees north and 20 degrees south of the equator. The fruit of this tree resembles a football and each pod weighs about a pound and contains around 40 seeds.
Chocolates 4000 year history began in ancient Mesoamerica, present-day Mexico, where the first cacao trees were found. The Olmec were the first to turn the cacao plant into chocolate. They drank their chocolate during rituals and used it as medicine.
Centuries later, the Mayans praised chocolate as the “drink of the gods.”
Mayan chocolate was a revered brew made of roasted and ground cacao seeds mixed with chilies, water and cornmeal.
The history of chocolate can be traced forward from the Mayans through to Aztecs and on to early explorers such as Columbus, who was the first European to discover cacao beans, Valdez, who went to America in 1513, and reported that he bought a slave for 100 cocoa beans, and Cortez, who conquered part of Mexico in 1519, and was intrigued by the beans’ value as currency.
Cortez presented Charles V, the Spanish king with cocoa beans from the New World.
In 1615, French King Louis XIII married Anne of Austria, daughter of Spanish King Philip II. To celebrate the union, she brought samples of chocolate to the royal courts of France.
In 1641, North America discovers chocolate. The earliest record of chocolate is from St. Augustine, FL, where a Spanish ship was forced to make port carrying beans, chocolate, and chocolate-making equipment.
In 1643, the French Court embraces chocolate and became extremely popular with Louis XIV and members of his court at Versailles.
London’s first chocolate shop is opened by a Frenchman and chocolate houses became the trendy meeting places where the elite savored their new luxury.
The history of chocolate in our country began in 1670, when a public house in Boston began selling chocolate produced in Europe.
During the French and Indian War (1755) Benjamin Franklin procured chocolate for the British soldiers fighting the French.
In 1758, George Washington made his first chocolate order of 20 pounds to serve to guests for breakfast at Mount Vernon and continued to order it until his death in 1799.
By 1786, Thomas Jefferson was enjoying chocolate and believed it would become more popular as a drink than coffee or tea.
Merriwether Lewis wrote of drinking chocolate to improve his health during the Lewis and Clark Expedition.
In 1865, Abraham Lincoln’s second inaugural ball featured chocolate in three forms: a solid chocolate pyramid, chocolate ice cream, and a chocolate drink.
A few more interesting facts contained in this report:
1854-Cadbury’s receives a Royal Warrant to be the sole purveyor of cocoa and chocolate to Queen Victoria.
1890-American Milton Hersey starts production coating his original caramel and candies with chocolate.
1899-Quenn Victoria sends every one of her soldiers fighting in the Boer Was a chocolate bar.
1911-Frank Mars begins his candy making in the kitchen of his home.
1912-Chocolate is listed on the menu for the Titanic.
1923-Frank Mars and Forest Mars, Sr. create their first big hit, the Milky Way Bar.
At the meeting’s adjournment, the hostess, Mrs. Madden, and the president, Mrs. Monroe, gave each member a parting gift and all members wished each other Merry Christmas!