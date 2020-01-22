Gene Phelps | Special to the Gazette
NEW ALBANY – New Albany defeated Tishomingo County by 55 points when the two Division 1-4A foes played last month in Iuka.
In Tuesday’s rematch, the Bulldogs erased an eight-point deficit headed into the fourth quarter to capture a 62-56 victory against the visiting Braves.
“You’re not going to always play your best game, but you’ve got to find ways to win when you don’t play well,” New Albany coach Scotty Shettles said. "Tonight we did that. It was our defense that accomplished it.”
New Albany (16-5, 5-1 division) has two division games remaining against North Pontotoc and Ripley, a team unbeaten in 1-4A play.
“We’ve still got a chance to win the division because we won tonight,” Shettles said.
The Bulldogs entered the fourth quarter down 49-41, but used their defensive play to hold the hot-shooting Braves to seven points the rest of the way.
New Albany point guard Isaiah Ball’s steal and layup with 4:22 remaining tied the score at 53-all.
During a timeout with under two minutes left, Shettles told his senior shooting guard and son, Mitchell Shettles, “I need you to make a bucket for me.”
Shettles gave the Bulldogs the lead for keeps with 1:28 remaining when he connected on 15-foot jumper from the key to give his team a 57-55 lead.
Shettles, who led his team with 18 points, hit on 3-for-4 from the free throw line to help clinch the win.
Albert McDonald, a forward, added a crucial field goal off an offensive rebound for the Bulldogs in the final 30 seconds. He had a double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds.
“They turned it up defensively and we found out a way to make a bucket here, a bucket there,” Shettles said.
Tishomingo County (9-14, 0-5) outscored the Bulldogs 27-15 in the second quarter to take a 38-29 halftime lead. The Braves connected on seven 3-pointers in the quarter.
Shettles was concerned before the game after watching a “sluggish” practice Monday.
“I tried to tell the guys, ‘You’re going to play in the game like you practice.’ Sure enough, we came out here with no energy, kind of going through the motion,” he said.
Michael Casey added 14 points and eight rebounds for New Albany while Artaveion High had 11 points.
Spencer Coffman scored 18 to lead Tishomingo County.
(G) Tishomingo County 83, New Albany 45
Kelsey Ledbetter scored 16 points, including four 3-pointers, and Analisa Cheairs added 14 points in the Lady Bulldogs’ loss.
New Albany is 12-10 overall and 3-3 in the division.