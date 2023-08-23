Union County will sell at auction next Monday all real property for which tax has not been paid this year. The sale is to recoup tax revenue owed to the county.
Delinquent property owners can still retain their land, but they must act quickly, paying the taxes and penalties owed by this weekend. They have had almost seven months to pay after the Feb. 1 deadline.
They can also bid on their own property next week, but then they will be in competition with investors and speculators in a live auction process.
About seven years ago, Tax Assessor-Collector Tameri Dunnam switched from the traditional live auction sale to a computerized online sale.
Under the old system, where a bidder happened to be seated determined which parcels he or she would be given the opportunity to bid on in a round-robin process.
With the new system, anyone can bid on any parcel or combination of parcels, which is more democratic. That also means that any bidder can directly compete with any other bidder as well, however.
To participate, a prospective bidder must register with govease.com, which hosts the auction. The site requires some information and documentation before a bidder can be certified, so this needs to be done prior to the sale day. Now, successful bidders pay govease.com directly and the company writes one check to Union County at the end of the sale.
A benefit of the online auction process is that bidders may pay more than the delinquent tax amount, resulting in profit for the county. This past year that amount was more than $50,000.
Another benefit of the online sale is that bidders can monitor the process live and remotely. They can actively bid or they can enter pre-bids and maximum amounts they are willing to pay. In that case, if someone outbids you, it can increase your bid by $1 increments and keep doing that as needed until it reaches your preset limit. You can change this during the auction if you wish.
The sale actively begins at 8:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 28, and continues until all the parcels have been sold. This may be completed in a day or take a little longer.
The sale provided an opportunity for people to purchase land at a comparatively low price, but there is a caveat: the land is not really the purchaser’s and the owner has the opportunity to recover it for three years.
That’s agreeable for some purchasers who actually only expect to make interest profit on the land anyway rather than keep it, but the ease of using the system tends to draw large companies as bidders, squeezing out individual local residents.
If you owe delinquent taxes, you can still go to the tax office this week and pay the tax plus a 3.5-percent interest penalty and $1.50 printer fee for each parcel.
In fact, you can go back after the sale to regain your property but have to pay the tax plus one and one-half percent interest per month on what is owed, plus the other penalties.
After 5 p.m. this Friday, though, if you want to redeem property sold for delinquent taxes you will have to go through the chancery clerk’s office instead of the tax office.
Dunnam encourages anyone with questions to call the GovEase support line at 769-208-5050, or call her office at 662-534-1973 concerning the sale itself. She also highly recommends viewing the tutorials on the website.
Registration is required to bid or even view the auction, but registration does not mean one is required to bid.
