Union County Tax Assessor-Collector Tameri Dunnam reported to Union County Supervisors that the annual sale of property with delinquent property tax due went smoothly.
Several years ago the tax office switched from having an in-person, round robin sale to more of an on-line sale similar to an auction.
Now, everyone has equal opportunities to bid on property that is being sold to recover unpaid tax. As has always been the case, the sale does not really become final for three years, which still gives the original property owners opportunities to get the land back.
The down side to the on-line auction for local bidders is that it may force them to compete with large companies that routinely purchase property for investment purposes.
Dunnam said 821 parcels were up for sale this year. There were 28 distinct bidders, 14 of whom were from the Union County area.
A total of $444,804 was collected, which included $53,000 in overbids that is essentially profit for the county.
The on-line system allows people to participate or observe the sale remotely and has automation features so bidders can set their bids to increase automatically as required up to some preset amount.
The system still does require pre-certification for bidders.
Unpaid property tax becomes delinquent after Feb. 1 and the sale is not until the last week in August.
