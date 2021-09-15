Union County Tax Assessor-Collector Tameri Dunnam said the annual land sale for property with delinquent taxes went without a hitch.
If a property owner fails to pay taxes on land by Feb. 1, the county has the right to sell it at auction on the last Monday in August to recover those taxes.
Original landowners still have later opportunities to redeem their land by paying penalties and interest.
Dunnam said the county sold 816 parcels of land this year and the auction drew 36 bidders. “Twenty of them were local,” she said.
Because this was an auction, some property sold for more than the delinquent tax amount. “The county made about $48,000,” she said, which is good.
The way the auction used to be held might only bring in $5,000, she said, and was not as far as the process is today.
Until about four years ago, the land sale was done as a round robin. Potential bidders showed up in the courtroom and were given a number each. The first person in line was given the opportunity to purchase the first piece of property, then the second person could buy the second piece up for sale.
This was, it was nearly impossible for one person to purchase adjoining pieces of property if they were sold together. Also, each person only had one shot at a parcel until everyone else in the courthouse had an opportunity.
Because of the former system, potential bidders, especially real estate investors, would designate several people to bid for them to increase chances of making purchases.
Now, the sale process on done online so everyone has an equal chance at each and every piece of property.
Because the system is computerized, bidders can submit bids ahead of time. They can approve incremental bid increases up to a limit set by them if they wish to try to outbid others.
Some large companies submit bids on every parcel.
Although this is a way for a third party to purchase land at a low price, it’s not that simple. For one thing, the land is not really the buyer’s for three years and the owner still has a last opportunity to recover it.
A person still can make a profit on the property, though.
A landowner has an opportunity to redeem their property at the last minute before the sale, but would have to pay the five percent interest penalty as well as a $1.50 printer fee per parcel.
Also, a property owner has two more years in which to redeem the property by paying the tax that was owed plus related costs plus seven percent damages plus one and one-half percent interest per month on what is owed. And even then the purchaser may still sell the land back to the original owner for a profit.
So, at worst, someone buying property at the sale would still make some profit even if he or she did not keep the land.
The auction was again hosted at http://auctions.govease.com, which does charge a fee to hold the sale.