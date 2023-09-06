This year’s sale of property with delinquent taxes was profitable for the county, but not as profitable as recent years.
Union County Tax Assessor-Collector Tameri Dunnam said almost 1,000 parcels were scheduled to be sold in the online auction. “That’s up from the past couple of years,” she said.
The sale brought in a total of $654,400. “That was a little over $23,000 extra but that’s less than half of last year,” she said.
She speculated that the decrease was due to more caution on the part of large investors. “Large investment groups were overbidding by 10 percent in the past,” she said. “This year they dropped the extra.” She added that the average overbid this year was 3.57 percent while it had been 10 percent or more in the past.
This is all at least in part a function of switching to an online auction process.
Until about six years ago, the sale was conducted as a round robin. Prospective bidders lined the benches in the circuit courtroom and the tax assessor-collector simply went down the list of properties and asked each bidder whether he or she wanted to buy it until someone did.
There was no incentive to overbid; one either got the property for the tax owed, or didn’t.
The online version allows anyone and everyone to bid at the same time competitively on any and all parcels. The system also allows for automatic bidding increases until the bid reaches a level preset by the bidder.
The new system can be seen to favor large investors but Dunnam said, “There were several individuals who bid this year. They had specific parcels they were interested in.” On the other hand, some investors will enter bids with set limits before the sale begins and never bother to look back at them, making it a little easier for an individual to watch the auction and upbid.
Another slight surprise from the sale, she said, is that 70 parcels with delinquent taxes just did not sell at all. “No one bid on them,” she said. “I will check on it but it looks like they will roll over to the state.”
In the past, if a parcel did not sell, the assessor-collector would just keep going from prospective bidder to prospective bidder and someone would usually end up with that parcel.
Of course Dunnam cannot legally bid on any parcels but she thinks it can be a good investment.
“When I am out of office I may set up an account for my grandchildren or for their college,” she said. “It’s a low-risk investment.”
Property taxes become delinquent and begin requiring penalties on Feb. 1 and the sale of delinquent tax property is the last Monday in August. Original property owners can still reclaim their parcels in up to three years by paying the overdue taxes and penalties.
