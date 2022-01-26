Demolition work on the former Fred’s building has been going on intermittently and appears to be gaining steam
Workers said they ran into unexpected difficulty in removing the rock from the front of the building and that is taking longer than they thought.
Still, they said they expect the removation to be completed later this fall.
The building will get a new front exterior and the wide open interior will be divided into office space. The light, gas and water department will be in the front half and the police department in the rear half with their entrance on the east side of the building.
The former drive-up pharmacy window will be removed and a new one installed near the front of the west side of the building because of space, traffic and safety limitations.
Although not formally part of this contract, city officials hope to also do renovation on the former WIC building nearby on Carter Avenue. This will become the municipal court building and will also house the city boardroom for aldermen’s and other meetings.
Most of the work is being paid for with a bond issue that will be repaid through utility user fees and building usage.
After receiving initial bids that were nearly twice the amount expected and available, officials reworked the specifications removing unneeded aspects but still maintaining quality and functionality. This resulted in bids that were actually better than anticipated.