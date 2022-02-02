A National Parks Service representative will be in New Albany next week to talk about the next steps needed to implement a sweeping river parks development plan.
The New Albany Main Street program requested assistance in developing a plan in 2019. The goal was to transform New Albany’s riverfront property into a system of unique places that provide “access, enjoyment and appreciation” of the Little Tallahatchie River.
Help came through the National Park Service Rivers, Trails and Conservation Assistance Program.
Representatives met with people in the community to gather ideas and suggestions that Russell Clark developed into a coherent plan. Clark will meet with local officials next Wednesday to talk about how to implement the plan.
The main part of the plan calls for developing the area between the river and Carter Avenue in the section from Bankhead Street down to I-22. It is now mostly woods and occasionally swampy wetland.
A large part of the area would have detention pools excavated up and down beside the river. These pools would temporarily hold excess water, releasing it gradually into the Tallahatchie River from three main ditches that flow toward the river.
In addition to the practical function of sediment and flood control, the design would provide a large wildlife and nature area.
Ideally, a nature center and parking area would be added off Carter Avenue and a series of trails and boardwalks would wind through the area.
Concerning the river itself, Clark recommends constructing a low-head dam across the river just north of I-22. The dam would retain a certain amount of water but excess water from heavy rains would simply flow over the top.
The effect of the dam would be to raise the water level of the river from the dam back to Bankhead Street so canoeing, kayaking, fishing, paddle boarding and other activities would be possible. River access would be added on either side of the low-head dam and a pedestrian footbridge over the river, similar to the existing one in the Park Along the River, would be created just below the dam.
In addition to paths through the detention pool area, a network of other paths would create a loop connecting significant historic and tourism areas. Paths would tie the park to the museum area, even up North Street to the closed Tallahatchie River Bridge, back through town to B. F. Ford School, across to the south end of the riverway park, and along I-22 to the medical district and back to Bankhead and the Park Along the River.
“The economic impact on our city, county and region would create a community of unlimited opportunities if this river development could be implemented,” Community Development Director Billye Jean Stroud said.