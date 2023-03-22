Paris landing marina 2023

On Friday, April 28, the “Pinta,” a replica of a Portuguese caravel used by Columbus and many early explorers will open as a “floating museum” for dockside educational tours. The ship will be docked at Paris Landing State Park Marina at 16055 Hwy. 79 N, Buchanan, TN, 38222 until her departure May 1.

Newsletters

lynn.west@journalinc.com

Recommended for you