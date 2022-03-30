Volunteers collected more than 100 large trash bags full of garbage Saturday as part of The Great American Cleanup and Keep New Albany and Union County Beautiful.
Union County Development Director Dee Mapp, who coordinated the event, said, "I was really pleased with the turnout and the weather was perfect."
She added that the final tally was not done but it was likely even more had been collected.
Both individuals and groups met at the Union County Heritage Museum at 9 for instructions and to be given trash bags and other supplies.
They then left, some spreading out through residential areas, some focusing on the parks and others in the downtown and main streets.
Although litter was reported to be heavy in some areas, Mapp said volunteers found some areas were mostly litter-free. She said she has learned that some people who walk for exercise simply collect trash as they go, and encouraged others to do the same.
Volunteers returned to the museum at noon for lunch provided by the Historic Northside Neighborhood Garden Club.
