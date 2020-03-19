New Albany had a total of six players make the Division 1-4A All-Division team as four players from the boys team were recognized while two girls players were also honored. 

First team boys all-division players for the Bulldogs were Mitchell Shettles, Isaiah Ball and Michael Casey. Artaveion High was honorable mention. 

Mitchell Shettles was named the Division 1-4A offensive player of the year. 

Lady Bulldogs that were recognized for all-division honors were Kelsey Ledbetter and Ashanti High. 

Kelsey Ledbetter was named 1-4A Co-Best Offensive Player along with Maura Nunley of Tishomingo County.

dennis.clayton@journalinc.com

Twitter@denclayton

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus