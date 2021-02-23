New Albany boys and girls soccer loaded up with 1-4A All-Division honors after both team won their respective divisions. Both teams placed five members on the all-division teams with two players each garnering honorable mention.
New Albany Lady Bulldog coach Bert Anderson was recognized as Division 1-4A Coach of the Year as he guided the Lady Bulldogs to a 7-1 record in 1-4A and a playoff berth.
Division 1-4A All-Division Boys
Dani Avila - SR.
Jaime Mejia - JR.
Parker Clayton - SR.
Brian Romero - SR.
Ray Bright - JR.
Honorable Mention
Alex Rodriguez - SR.
Uriel Aguirre - SR.
Division 1-4A All-Division Girls
Lauren Whiteside - SR.
Caroline King - JR.
Sammi Jo Doyle - SO.
Ingrid Ojeda - FR.
Lucy King - 8th
Honorable Mention
Amanda Contreras - JR.
Rosa Lopez - SO.
Coach of the Year
Bert Anderson