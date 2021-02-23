New Albany boys and girls soccer loaded up with 1-4A All-Division honors after both team won their respective divisions. Both teams placed five members on the all-division teams with two players each garnering honorable mention. 

New Albany Lady Bulldog coach Bert Anderson was recognized as Division 1-4A Coach of the Year as he guided the Lady Bulldogs to a 7-1 record in 1-4A and a playoff berth. 

Division 1-4A All-Division Boys

Dani Avila - SR.

Jaime Mejia - JR. 

Parker Clayton - SR.

Brian Romero - SR. 

Ray Bright - JR. 

Honorable Mention

Alex Rodriguez - SR. 

Uriel Aguirre - SR. 

Division 1-4A All-Division Girls

Lauren Whiteside - SR.

Caroline King - JR.

Sammi Jo Doyle - SO.

Ingrid Ojeda - FR.

Lucy King - 8th

Honorable Mention 

Amanda Contreras - JR. 

Rosa Lopez - SO. 

Coach of the Year

Bert Anderson 

