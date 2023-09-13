After reading Bobby Harrison's editorial [Harrison, Bobby. "Presley's positions outpace own popularity." 8A Daily Journal, Weekend DJ, Tupelo, MS, Sept. 2023], I was compelled to write.: "The polls have consistently shown that people support Presley's proposals, but he still trails Republican incumbent Gov. Tate Reeves." ..."Yet a whopping 92% are concerned with the financial conditions of Mississippi hospitals..."And one of Presley's primary solutions to the hospital crisis---expanding Medicaid to provide health care to primarily the working poor ..." "While Reeves has barely spoken of the hospital crisis ..."Presley has made the issue key to his campaign." ..."The disconnect perhaps can be attributed to the fact that a vast majority of Mississippians want to vote for the Republican candidate over the Democrat more than they want to expand Medicaid or address the hospital crisis or cut the grocery tax."
In May, I found this article in "Time" disturbing from which I quote [Ney, J. (2023, May 8/15) The View Essay, Nation, "America's life-expectancy map," Time 28--29] "...2 MEDICAID EXPANSION States that expand Medicaid saved more than 200 lives per every 100,000 people and decreased the risk of premature death by roughly 50% for older adults who gained coverage. ..."Some of the poorest states in America, with the lowest life expectancy, are still refusing to expand Medicaid even though the federal government would cover the bulk of the cost." ... "5 ABORTION ACCESS ..."In Mississippi, because of poor health care, it is 75 times more dangerous for women to carry a pregnancy to term than to have an abortion. [Emphasis added.] Mississippi has the lowest life expectancy in America at 71. Causing more women to carry a pregnancy to term may increase deaths of mothers in their 20s to 40s. [Emphasis Added.]
Susan Church,
Tupelo, Miss.
