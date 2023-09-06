A two-week term of Union County Circuit Court began this week.
Here is a partial list of cases on the docket, along with charges.
--Agnew, Antonio; possession of controlled substance (meth) with intent.
-- Ailsworth, Anthony; burglaryx2.
--Allen, Tristen; grand larceny (pretrial breach).
--Amy, Steven Scott; possession of controlled substance (cannabis).
--Anderson, George; possession of cell phone in correctional facility.
--Austin, Melissa; conspiracy.
--Badie, Aljaami; simple assault.
--Badie, Aljaami; aggravated DUI.
--Banks, Glenn; possession of controlled substance (marijuana) pretrial breach.
--Banks, Rolando; murder (simple).
--Barnes, Avery Dushan; felon in possession of a firearm.
--Beaty, Lisa; possession of controlled substance (meth) pretrial breach.
--Bedford, Eric; grand larceny, burglary.
--Bell, Preston; felon in possession of firearm.
--Bell, Tyrone; burglary of a dwellingx3.
--Bennett, Sharrette; possession of controlled substance (meth) pretrial breach.
--Berry, Anthony; felon in possession of firearm.
--Berry, Frederick; felony child abuse.
--Blanchard, William; possession of cell phone in correctional facility.
--Blansett, Nathan; child endangerment.
--Bogue, Kenneth; grand larceny, burglary.
--Bowling, Cody Brian; possession of controlled substance.
--Bradley, Derick; aggravated assault (deadly weapon).
--Bradley, Devonte Lee; felony fleeing.
--Bray, Patrick; possession of controlled substance (meth), enhanced habitual.
--Brim, Jalen; embezzlement, sentence deferred to September, 2023.
--Brock, Justin Ryan; possession of controlled substance.
--Brown, Charles; aggravated assault.
--Brown, Charles Robert; felon in possession of firearm.
--Brown, Clyde; felon in possession of firearm, felony fleeing.
--Brown, Eddie; aggravated assault.
--Brown, Ricky; aggravated assault.
--Bryant, Charles; false pretenses.
--Bullard, Kenneth; burglary of a dwelling, aggravated assault.
--Burke, David; felon in possession of firearm.
--Burks, Joey Lee; possession of controlled substance (meth).
--Canada, Xavier Dee; grand larceny.
--Cannon, Gary; aggravated assault.
--Carpenter, Rickey, L.; felony DUI (3rd offense).
--Carter, Junior; felony fleeing.
--Churchill, Lester; touching child for lustful purposes.
--Clark, Anterio; felony fleeing, receiving/possessing stolen property.
--Clemons, Joshua Peter; false pretenses.
--Coleman, Summer; child endangerment x3 (pretrial breach).
--Collins, Corvall; robbery.
--Collins, Cory; drive by shooting, felon in possession of firearm.
--Conner, Shanita; murder( 1st degree), felon in possession of firearm.
--Cook, John Terry; possession of controlled substance.
--Cook, Mickey; sale of controlled substance (meth), habitual.
--Cook Mickey; possession of controlled substance (cocaine), habitual.
--Cook, Mickey; possession of controlled substance (meth), habitual.
--Cook, Mickey Dean; sale of controlled substance.
--Cook, Timothy; kidnapping.
--Crayton, Annette; accessory after the fact (pretrial breach).
--Culver, Allison; possession of controlled substance (meth).
--Cummings, Brandon; sexual battery.
--Curtis, Leslie Colten; burglary of a dwelling.
--Davenport, Kevin; felon in possession of firearm.
--Davis, Trish; burglary.
--Dilworth, Halie; sale of controlled substance x3.
--Dixon, Anthony D.; burglary of an automobile.
--Douglas, William; false representation of controlled or counterfeit substance.
--Dowdell, David A.; PCS (cocaine).
--Drewery, Richard Dion; felon in possession of firearm, habitual.
--Dunahue, James; grand larceny (pretrial breach).
--Erby, Jerry; PCS (meth).
--Esom, Jessie; SCS, PCS, habitual.
--Esom, Jessie; FEPF.
--Esom, Jessie; simple assault (law enforcement).
--Evans, Ariel Lauren; felony DUI.
--Evans, Ariel, Lauren; PCS.
--Evans, Jeremy; PCS (meth) pretrial breach.
--Fernandez, Juan; felony DUI (3rd).
--Fitzgerald, Argie; burglary of a dwelling.
--Floyd, Barbie; shooting into a building.
--Foster, Kalvin; felony leaving the scene of an accident.
--Frazier, Alexander; attempted murder (first degree), shooting into a building.
--Fryar, Melissa; PCS (meth).
--Gadd, Landon Ray; attempted murder (simple), attempted aggravated assault x3.
--Gardner, James; PCS.
--Gasaway, Parker; burglary of a dwelling.
--George, Scotty; false representation of controlled or counterfeit substance.
--Gibson, Danny M. Jr.; malicious mischief, habitual.
--Gibson, Danny M. Jr.; burglary of a dwelling, habitual.
--Gilbert, Mario Terrell; FIPF.
--Glascoe, Jeremy A.; attempted sexual battery.
--Gordon, Crystal; embezzlement.
--Green, Demarus; aggravated assault, FIPF.
--Greer, Eddie Gene; conspiracy, second degree arson.
--Greer, Luther, Fredrick; grand larceny.
--Hamby, Kristy Adair; credit card fraud.
--Harper, Charles; PCS (meth).
--Harris, Marcus L.; touching child for lustful purposes x3.
--Hatch, Quanisia; PCS (pretrial breach).
--Haynes, Stanley Q.; simple assault law enforcement officer.
--Heard, Davanta; attempted murder (first degree), shooting into a building.
--Hernandez, Joe L.; sexual battery.
--High, Kentavious; sexual battery, rape.
--Hill, Quardale; robbery with a deadly weapon.
--Holcomb, Joshua; PCS (cocaine).
--Holland, Angela; PCS (meth) pretrial breach.
--Hopkins, Allen Lee; PCS (meth), enhanced habitual.
--Howard, Timothy; SCS (cocaine) x3.
--Jackson, Austin; grand larceny, embezzlement.
--Jackson, Dinichia; trafficking controlled substance, meth.
--Johnson, Jerrold; taking poss. of or taking a motor vehicle.
--Jones, Carlos; sexual battery x2, touching child for lustful purposes.
--Jones, Tommy Odell; felony shoplifting.
--Kellum, Alicia; PCS.
--Kelly, Hunter; malicious mischief.
--Kemp, William; burglary of a dwelling.
--Kennedy, Nicholas; touching child for lustful purposes.
--Kennedy, Timothy; SCS.
--kincaid, Tavares; PCS.
--King, Danny; embezzlement over $25,000.00.
--King, Rocky; PCS (meth) pretrial breach.
--Knowles, William M.; burglary of a dwelling.
--Knuckles, Joshua; FIPF.
--Lamacchia, Michael; PCS (meth).
--Lamacchia, Michael; false pretenses x4, uttering a forgery.
--Lamacchia, Michael; hindering prosecution or apprehension, first degree.
---Larid, Moneshia; SCS (cocaine).
---Leach, John; PCS (meth), pretrial breach.
---Ledlow, David; child endangerment x3 (pretrial breach).
---Lee, Justine; FIPF.
---Leopard, Damien; aggravated assault (deadly weapon).
---Lewis, Matthew; FIPF.
---Lofton, Paul Timothy; burglary, grand larceny.
---Loncar, Shannon; PCS (meth) with intent (pretrial breach).
---Lovelace, John; PCS (meth).
---Marcial, Santos M.; burglary of a dwelling.
---Martinez, Gabriel; PCS (syn cannaboids).
---Mason, William Britt; attempted murder (first degree), first degree arson.
---Massey, Tyler Edward; robbery with a deadly weapon.
---Matthews, Christopher; attempted murder (simple), attempted aggravated assault x3.
---May, Mavis; simple assault law enforcement officer.
---McCartney, Tamara; PCS (meth) (pretrial breach).
---McClure, Dillon; PCS (meth).
---McCullough, Christina; burglary of a dwelling.
---McKinley, Brandon; embezzlement.
---McPhail, Ashley; embezzlement.
---McPhail, Ashley; credit card fraud.
---Milsap, Lawrence; murder (simple).
---Mitchell, Ashley Lane; possession of controlled substance.
---Montgomery, Marcus; sexual battery.
---Montgomery, Tabitha; manufacture of controlled substance, (pretrial breach).
---Moore, Carissa E.; conspiracy, uttering forgery.
---Moore, Patrick; possession of stolen firearm, (pretrial breach).
---Moore, Richard; cyberstalking.
---Mosley, Teundra; child neglect (pretrial breach).
---Mullins, Willie Junior; aggravated assault with deadly weapon.
---Mynatt, Tera; embezzlement over $25,000.
