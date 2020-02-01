NEW ALBANY – New Albany fell short in its quest for a Class 4A boys soccer title, losing 3-0 to Newton County in the second round on Saturday.
"I thought the first half we played not to make mistakes, we played very timid and we weren't ourselves," New Albany coach Caryl Vogel said. "Which kinda put us on the back foot, we gave up a goal there late on a cross that was unfortunate, but were 1-0 down at the half."
New Albany and Newton County played scoreless ball until the 34th minute as Davi Roldan sent in a shot for Newton County to break the tie.
Roldan got a good look on the frame for the score on a ball that was sent across the mouth of the goal as he beat a New Albany defender to the ball and finished it off for the score.
Despite being down 1-0 at the half, New Albany had the upper hand in possession and had more looks on the goal than Newton County, but the Bulldogs just could not finish for a goal.
Keeper Griffin Bailey had a huge diving save in the 36th minute to hold the lead following a great shot by New Albany's Max Spencer.
New Albany came out strong in the first five minutes of the second half and had two golden opportunities.
Brian Romero sent a hard shot toward the frame in the 43rd minute that was saved by Bailey. Two minutes later Max Spencer fired in a shot that deflected off two players, but Bailey was able to pounce on the bouncing ball for the save again.
"I thought that we came in the second half and put a little bit more pressure on them, but we just couldn't create any good chances today," Vogel said. "It was difficult for us, we were playing into their traps that they were setting. Just a tough day for us to connect passes and get it going in the attacking third, but I thought the effort was much better in the second half."
Graham Lewis added two insurance goals for Newton County in the 71st and 78th minutes to seal the win at 3-0.
New Albany ends the season at at 15-6 while Newton County (22-1) advances to the third round to face Ripley. The Tigers defeated West Lauderdale 3-1 in the second round.