RIPLEY • New Albany fought off a valiant bunch of Vikings to win the Division 1-4A boys championship on Friday as they took down North Pontotoc 80-71. The Bulldogs scored 24 points in the final period while limiting the Vikings to 18 to secure the trophy.
New Albany entered the final period with a slim lead at 56-53, but the Bulldogs only allowed the Vikings to close to within three points again only once as they maintained leads of five to eight points throughout most of the closing period.
"Give a lot of credit to North Pontotoc, we played them two times in division play and beat them by 40, beat them by 23, but they shot the lights out tonight," New Albany coach Scotty Shettles said. "We keyed on two guys and another one of their kids stepped up, made shots and it made it difficult for us.
"Give them a lot of credit, they played a heckuva game, but my boys, they refuse to lose, okay?"
New Albany had several players to step up and make major contributions offensively during the second half. Kam Carter and Michael Smith each scored 10 points during the half while A.I. Nugent and Trey Berry both hit for 8 points.
"I thought Michael Smith played a good game, he just kinda led it from last night to tonight, he had the touch," Shettles said. "I thought A.I. Nugent was big down the stretch as he was last night.
"All these guys just seem to do what we need them to do for us to win the game. Look, I'm proud of them, this is what you work for. You work hard during the regular season to prepare them for the playoffs and they stepped up and played."
Carter was solid all night as he scored 14 in the first half along with Artaveion High who hit for 14. High got the Bulldog offense rolling in the opening quarter with nine points while Carter chipped in eight.
Smith picked up his game in the second quarter with seven points while Carter bagged six and High had five to pace the Bulldogs.
"Carter and High played really good in the first half," Shettles said. "That was one of our goals was to win division tournament and the guys stepped up."
Carter was high man for the Bulldogs with 24 points which included two 3-pointers plus going 5 of 6 from the free throw stripe in the fourth quarter. Smith was next man up with 20 points including four 3-pointers.
High hit for 14 points with one three while Nugent and Trey Berry each had eight points. Berry was perfect from the line in the final period, going 4 for 4 while Nugent hit 4 of 5 free throws in the closing minutes.
Tyrese Roberson scored 24 for North Pontotoc while Andrew Wilder hit for 22 including six 3-pointers. Jordan Meaders scored 12 points.
New Albany improved to 14-8 with the win and will host the number four team from Division 4-4A on Tuesday, weather permitting.