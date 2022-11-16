"Your beauty should not come from outward adornment, such as elaborate hairstyles and the wearing of gold jewelry or fine clothes. Rather, it should be that of your inner self, the unfading beauty of a gentle and quiet spirit, which is of great worth in God's sight." 1 Peter 3:3-4.
Mary Lousie "Dolly" Robbins, 80, resident of New Albany passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo.
Funeral Services honoring the life of Mrs. Robbins will be at 11AM Friday, November 11, 2022, at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care with Bro. Steve Denton officiating. Burial will follow in Ingomar Cemetery.
Mrs. Robbins was born on August 21, 1942, in Hickory Flat, the daughter of the late James T. "Tom" and Mildred Louise Nolan Jumper. She was a graduate of Hickory Flat High School and a homemaker for most of her life.
A member of Apostolic Revival Center in New Albany and the host of all cookouts, Mrs. Robbins found much pleasure in traveling, attending concerts and cheering on her favorite sports teams, the Ole Miss Rebels and Atlanta Braves.
Her family will miss the various things they loved about her which included her unconditional love, her family-oriented spirit and the way she could mesmerize her grandchildren and great grandchildren with the books she read to them. She was the "Best Mawmaw Ever" and the memories of her will be cherished dearly.
Visitation will be from 5PM until 8PM Thursday, November 10 at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care.
Survivors include her devoted husband and the love of her life of over 60 years, Herman Robbins of New Albany, one son, Greg Robbins of New Albany, three brothers, Alan, Randy and David Jumper, four grandchildren, Colten, Kyle, Austin and Carly and seven great grandchildren, Addie, Henley, Bryson, Langley, Millie Rae, Harley and Cayson.