Don Marcus Box
UNION COUNTY – Don Marcus Box, 76, resident of Myrtle, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at his home.
A service remembering the life of Mr. Box will be announced at a later date. Burial will be in the McKay Cemetery in Hickory Flat. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care.
Mr. Box was born Feb. 20, 1944, the son of the late Dalton Haywood and Ola Mae Holley Box. He was employed in the construction industry for most of his life before retiring.
Survivors include two sisters, a host of nieces, nephews, family members and friends.
The staff of New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Box family at nafuneralsandcremations.com.