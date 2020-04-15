Doris Priscilla Hall Goolsby
TIPPAH COUNTY -- Doris Priscilla Hall Goolsby, resident of Ripley and the Buena Vista Community, departed this life in the comfort of her home surrounded by her loving family Sunday evening, April 5, 2020. She was 79 years of age and died of complications from Alzheimers.
A family graveside service was at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at Jacob's Chapel Cemetery with Bro. Bill Baker and Bro. Terry Vuncannon officiating. A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements were provided by The Ripley Funeral Home.
The family request that memorials be directed to LeBonheur Children's Hospital, 848 Adams Ave., Memphis, TN 38103.
The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Goolsby Family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.