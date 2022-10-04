As New Albany’s Director of Community Development and Main Street, I would like to take this opportunity to address the pending issue of downtown re-vitalization and ending the practice of allowing parking in the middle of Bankhead Street. Also, I want to correct the incorrect rumor that decisions have already been made or will be made without the input of the entire community.
It is important to remember that New Albany – by design – ranks high in every category of livability, and our town is the envy of many municipalities in our state. We have ‘A’ rated schools, ‘A’ rated health care, low crime rates, and 100% occupancy in our historic district. In addition, high wage employers are locating here, causing employment and wages to increase. Not surprisingly, this, in turn, brings investors willing to pour millions of dollars into making world-class attractions a part of our community. Suffice it to say, New Albany is a prosperous, progressive city with a quality of life few places can match. And this did not happen by chance, it was by design.
There are various reasons why this issue is under consideration. Safety and walkability are primary goals, as are increasing traffic flows in our downtown. Downtown revitalization and enhancement are necessary to maintain a thriving commercial center to our town, and to our town as a whole, as neighboring downtowns are constantly raising the bar. The desire is merely to enhance and improve on the jewel that we have. While the removal of a nostalgic eccentricity of our town’s culture may be regrettable, it is an unavoidable truth that we must also follow state laws which prohibit the present practice. Will visitors be more likely to come to New Albany’s downtown just to park in the middle of the street or to shop in a beautiful, vibrant and thriving city center?
Regarding when and how the decision will be made, no decisions have been made at this time. Any rumor to the contrary is just that. The city’s Board of Aldermen voted only to pursue possible grants to enable improvements if the city desires them. The final decision would be made only after public discourse on the issue. However, it is important that this is all part of a continuing process of receiving input from the community and from professional experts in the field of transportation, urban design, and safety research. The proposal for downtown revitalization is simply a continuation of the recommendations of those experts and of the desired expressed by city residents and downtown business owners in the past. Their opinions will continue to be given due consideration.
I would also like to share the following important and existing facts with you:
- In 2018, the process started to create a citywide comprehensive plan.
- The first step of the plan was to have multiple meetings with community input to create a wish list of what citizens wanted to see going forward. Every citizen was notified of these meetings, and they were given an opportunity to voice their opinions and concerns. To encourage larger participation, the planning committee spread the community meetings to different locations so that everyone would be comfortable in places that were in their neighborhoods. This process lasted about a year, advancing into 2019.
- The next step was to discuss and rank the most important ideas and desires of our citizens. Let me emphasize this was a CITIZEN DRIVEN PROCESS, not one directed by the Mayor or Board of Aldermen.
- This ranking led to a draft plan and the community was called in again. In addition, at any point in the process, citizens could provide input.
- Next, a final draft was created and a public notice, regarding attendance at a community meeting to review the plan, was posted on social media, in the newspaper, and in the mayor’s office.
- Finally, the plan was presented to the Mayor and Board of Alderman, as well as the community for final input.
- At any point in this process, citizens, who could not attend the meetings, could go online and comment at www.newalbanynext.com. This site is still active with the APPROVED comprehensive plan for your view.
I therefore strongly reiterate that this proposal is a part of a three year process with active community participation and involvement. Untrue and misleading rumors aside, the city will continue to seek the input of its citizens, and proposals for change will be publicly advertised and disseminated to the public. In the end, you can be assured that the city’s duly elected leaders will vote only after being fully informed about effects to the livability of its citizens, the prosperity of its businesses, and the city’s appeal to visitors. And they will ultimately vote with the sole motivation to improve the city.
Billye Jean Stroud, Director
New Albany Community Development and Main Street
