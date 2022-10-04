As New Albany’s Director of Community Development and Main Street, I would like to take this opportunity to address the pending issue of downtown re-vitalization and ending the practice of allowing parking in the middle of Bankhead Street. Also, I want to correct the incorrect rumor that decisions have already been made or will be made without the input of the entire community.

