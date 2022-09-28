People driving across the Tallahatchie River Bridge downtown, and those who watched the Rubber Duck Regatta Saturday, may have noticed something different.
The large, black pipe that ran across and above the river is gone.
The pipe has been there through most people’s memory and has always been considered something of an eyesore.
The pipe was actually two parallel pipes with a plate on top carrying sewage. Although the pipe initially served a good purpose, it had become almost redundant over the years. That’s because it transported sewage across the river only for it to be moved down along Carter Avenue and right back across the river at the treatment plant.
Construction of the new wastewater plant north of the city involved laying new large, high-pressure lines on the west bank of the river, allowing removal of the old black pipes.
The pipes proved resistant to removal, taking nearly three days to be cut, separated from supports and finally dragged out of the river.
The pipe had served as an occasional perch for fishermen and local legend has it that a former New Albany resident, as a youth, once ran over the pipe on his bicycle.
...RED FLAG CONDITIONS EXPECTED THIS AFTERNOON MAINLY OVER NORTH
MISSISSIPPI...
.A combination of gusty northeast 20 ft winds, low relative
humidity values between 20 to 25 percent and 10 hour fuel moisture
values below 10 percent will result in Red Flag conditions mainly
over North Mississippi this afternoon..
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING FOR STRONG AND GUSTY WINDS...LOW HUMIDITY...AND LOW
FUEL MOISTURE FOR NORTH MISSISSIPPI AND PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST
TENNESSEE AND EAST ARKANSAS.
* WIND...between 14 and 18 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
* HUMIDITY...between 20 and 25 percent.
* 10 HOUR FUEL MOISTURE...less than 6 percent.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&