NEW ALBANY • Sammi Jo Doyle provided the goals for the 2-1 New Albany win over Grenada on Tuesday. Doyle scored both goals in the first half.
Grenada had taken the early lead with a goal in the 18th minute, but Caroline King's pass to Doyle resulted in a breakaway goal in the 24th minute.
Doyle's second goal came in the 33rd minute off a corner by Rosa Lopez as Doyle's header helped to extend the lead to 2-1.
"Sammi Jo’s second goal off Rosa’s corner was a big momentum swing for us," New Albany coach Bert Anderson said. Earlier in the half Caroline played a great ball over the top that allowed Sammi to use her speed to beat the back line for her first goal to tie the match.
"Then to get the second goal toward the end of the first half was a big confidence boost for us. Rosa played the corner kick just about perfect for Sammi to step up and head the ball to the back post."
Neither team was able to score during the second half as the match evolved into a defensive struggle and New Albany keeper Lucy King and her defensive mates kept Grenada off the scoreboard.
"I thought we came out and established the pace of the game from the start," Anderson said. "We had several quality shots on goal in the very beginning that didn’t fall for us and then they scored on us first with their first shot on goal. I thought we held our composure really well after that and played an overall complete game."
(B) New Albany 3, Grenada 0
Ray Bright and his defensive backline pitched the shutout while Jerry Hernandez came off the Bulldog bench to score a couple of goals in the 3-0 win over Grenada boys.
Dani Avila broke a scoreless match in the 32nd minute for the early 1-0 lead and Hernandez chipped in his first goal during the 38th minute to give the Bulldogs a 2-0 lead at the half.
I thought the boys did a great job of controlling the game from a possession standpoint, and creating good goal scoring opportunities," New Albany coach Caryl Vogel said. "Again, our backline & goalkeeper (Bright) had a great night, keeping another shutout."
Vogel's secret weapon of the night, Hernandez, struck net again with his second for to give New Albany some insurance at the 70th minute for the 3-0 final verdict.
The match marked the first time that the Bulldogs had all their starters on the pitch in several weeks due to injuries and quarantine issues.
"Overall, I thought the team put in a strong performance, and it was good to have our full squad back," Vogel said.
Grenada was coached by former Bulldog soccer player Taylor Goode.
(B) New Albany 4, Corinth 0
New Albany shutout Corinth on the road on Friday and improved to 2-0 in Division 1-4A soccer. The Bulldogs were scheduled to travel to North Pontotoc on Friday for their next division matchup as they currently hold sole possession of first place. However, that match has been postponed and will be rescheduled.
(G) Corinth 1, New Albany 1
The Lady Bulldogs lost a tough one in PKs as Corinth outshot New Albany 3-2 in the shootout to record the win.
Caroline King scored the goal in regulation and another in the shootout while Rosa Lopez added the other goal.
The Lady Bulldogs are now 1-1 in division play.