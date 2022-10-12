Children’s Clinic recently welcomed pediatrician Amber Googe, M.D., to the staff.
A New Albany native, Dr. Googe holds a bachelor’s degree in biology and chemistry from the University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg. She graduated from the University of Mississippi School of Medicine in Jackson in 2015 and completed residency training in pediatrics at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in 2018.
For the past four years, Dr. Googe has practiced pediatrics at UMMC Grenada. She is a Fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics.
Outside of work, Dr. Googe enjoys spending time with her husband, New Albany native and local plastic surgeon Dr. Benjamin Googe, and young son, Ben. She also enjoys jogging, reading and gardening.
Children’s Clinic is located at 199 Grandstand Place, Suite 101, in the Fairpark District of downtown Tupelo. She joins pediatricians Jennifer Grisham, Meghan Luter, Charles Meeks, Katie Meyer, Amy Price, Van Stone III, Eric Street and Veronica Valdez, and nurse practitioners JodiLyn Ferguson, Tina King and Lauren Parrish. For an appointment call (662) 377-PEDS (7337) or 1-800-THE DESK (1-800-843-3375). Same-day appointments are available.
Children’s Clinic is a partnership between North Mississippi Medical Center and Children’s of Mississippi, the umbrella organization that includes all pediatric care affiliated with the University of Mississippi Medical Center, including Batson Children’s Hospital in Jackson.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.