Events are lining up for the annual Faulkner Literary Fest, which begins in July and continues through the summer with events and activities focusing on all things literary.
Dr. Kate Stewart, Ph.D. will review one of Faulkner’s more obscure books Knight’s Gambit at the Union County Heritage Museum on Thursday, July 15 at 12noon. A light lunch will be provided to attendees of Museum Moments by the Museum Guild beginning at 11:30. The event is free thanks to the museum’s Community Partners.
Stewart, a Faulkner Scholar, is an English Professor at the University of Arkansas at Monticello. The Cotton Plant native is a regular and much enjoyed speaker during the fest in New Albany. Her presentations have a lot of depth and she also has a great sense of humor, said Jill Smith, Museum Director.
“We are happy to be presenting Museum Moments and the Writing for Children workshop on July 29,9 a.m. to 5 p.m. – cost $30, as part of the community’s annual emphasis on writing.”
As the deadline nears for the annual William Faulkner Writing completion (www.williamfaulknerliterarycompetition.com) , there will be more opportunities to participate in related activities.
For more information contact the museum at 662-534-0014,email at uchm@icheritagemuseum.com or come by at 114 Cleveland Street in New Albany.