On October 20, the Blue Mountain College Palmer-Donnell House Guild hosted a lunch event in the Palmer Donnell House. At the event, Dr. Ronald Meeks, Chair of Biblical Studies, Director of Church Relations, and Ministerial Recruiter at Blue Mountain College received the first Lon and Lottie Palmer Donnell Servanthood Award.
The Guild established the Lon and Lottie Palmer Donnell Servanthood Award to honor and memorialize the lives of genuine servanthood lived by two faithful followers and devoted members of the Blue Mountain College family. Lon and Lottie Donnell served the College, Lowrey Memorial Baptist Church, and the Blue Mountain community for nearly a century. The recipient of the award reflects the same passion for servanthood that Lon and Lottie Donnell embodied. The award will be presented annually at the Founders Day Celebration to a student, a faculty-staff member, or an alumna/alumnus of the College.
Dr. Meeks has served as a faculty member at Blue Mountain College for over 25 years, following four years as a devoted student. He also serves as interim pastor for churches throughout the region, the denomination's January Bible Study leader, and he fills many pulpits for various meetings throughout the year.
"Like Professor Alonzo McWilliams Donnell, Dr. Ronald Meeks has served with his whole heart in the instruction and genuine mentoring of young men and women at Blue Mountain College," said Lea Bennett, Guild officer, while presenting the award.
In addition to the award, the Guild presented Dr. Meeks with a gift of $500 to express their appreciation to him as a former student, current faculty member, and loyal alumnus.